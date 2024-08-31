Dillon Gabriel Scores First Oregon Touchdown: LIVE Game Updates Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho
EUGENE - The No. 3 Oregon Ducks kick off their 2024 college football season on Saturday afternoon against the Idaho Vandals. The first game of Oregon's inaugural season in the Big Ten conference is highlighted by a first look at transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel in his Oregon debut.
Gabriel gathered his teammates earlier this summer and promised the Ducks team "the best version of himself," said Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.
With a win, Oregon will extend its nonconference home winning streak to 33 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive.
The Ducks are not overlooking the Vandals, who are a member of the Big Sky Conference and have fared well over the past couple of seasons. Gabriel will face an Idaho defense that ranked third in the Big Sky last season. They allowed 35 touchdowns for an average of 22.1 points per game.
Also, keep an eye out for Idaho quarterback Jack Layne, who is returning to play in front of his home state. The redshirt sophomore was Gatorade Player of the Year from Lake Oswego. There are nine total Oregonians on Idaho's roster.
"He's a really good passer," said Lanning. "You can tell he understands where to go with the ball and trusts his guys to go get it. People probably underestimate his athleticism as well."
LIVE UPDATES - Game kicks off at 4:35 p.m. PT
FIRST QUARTER
-Oregon defense forces Idaho to go three-and-out.
-Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel gets big cheer from Autzen crowd on his first drive. Gabriel's first pass was complete to Jordan James for a 12-yard gain. Gabriel with a pass complete to Terrance Ferguson for 13 yards and then Kenyon Sadiq for another 13 yards and a first down. Next, Gabriel pass complete to Tez Johnson for a gain of 11 yards. Jordan James 30 yard rush.
DUCKS SCORE: Gabriel's first touchdown as a Duck is a touchdown pass to Tez Johnson.
Ducks lead, 7-0 with 8:19 left
The Oregon Ducks walked through the Moshofsky Center with big smiles on their way to Autzen Stadium to begin warm ups. Gabriel fist bumped fans and the whole Duck team looked hyped.
HOW TO WATCH
Oregon vs. Idaho kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. The game is broadcast on Big Ten Network.
On radio, fans can listen on KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene) | KFXX-AM 1080 (Portland) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is not overlooking Idaho, a highly-regarded Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team from the Big Sky Conference.
“We've seen FCS teams give power five teams really hard games,” said Lanning on Monday night. "We have to go be the best to be the best version of Oregon that we can be.”
“Got a tremendous amount of respect for Coach (Jason) Eck and the job that he's done there at Idaho. He's really made them a really solid team and obviously a playoff team this past year, and done a good job of winning. They have some good stuff schematically that creates challenges for you.”
Oregon's defense will face and Idaho offense, led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Layne, who was the Gatorade Player of the Year from Lake Oswego, Oregon.
The weather is predicted to be a warm day with a high of 91 degrees. Oregon is a massive 44.5-point favorite vs. the Vandals.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Big Ten Network Blackout: No Timetable Comcast/Xfinity Resolution?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Subject Of Cheating Investigation Initiated By Colorado Buffaloes: Report
MORE: Oregon Duck Legends Predict Ohio State, Chip Kelly Defeat To Oregon
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Idaho Vandals, Comcast/Xfinity Big Ten Network Black Out
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Outraged at TV Networks for Big Ten Blackouts
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Every Time Oregon Ducks Football was Mentioned on College Gameday Week One