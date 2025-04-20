Pittsburgh Steelers Perfect NFL Draft Fit For Defensive Tackle Derrick Harmon?
Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon has the highest 2025 NFL Draft grade of any Duck, but which NFL teams would set him set him up for the most success?
Harmon had an incredible season with the Ducks, logging five forced fumbles and compiling 27 solo tackles. Harmon's most iconic play came against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium, when he manhandled Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins and ripped the ball out of his hands to give the Ducks possession. Standing at 6'4, Harmon has the size to be an instant X-factor for any team who drafts him.
Harmon has a mid-to-late first round draft grade. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the 21st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Harmon plays like a quintessential Steeler. This move makes a ton of sense for Pittsburgh, as Harmon could learn the ropes from Steelers future Hall-Of-Famer TJ Watt.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could foil Pittsburgh's plans. Tampa selects two spots before the Steelers and don't have adequate depth at defensive tackle. Like Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay has a star studded defensive line, spearheaded by defensive tackle Vita Vea. Harmon could sit behind Vea and learn the way of the league while working on his game. Vea is turning 31 years old and this could be Tampa's way of passing the torch while giving Harmon a Super Bowl winning defensive tackle to learn from.
A dark horse to select Derrick Harmon could potentially be the Cincinatti Bengals. The Bengals spent most of their money this offseason tying up wide receivers Ja'maar Chase and Tee Higgins, leaving the defense somewhat obsolete. Unlike Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay, the Bengals don't have a stud defensive tackle that could show Harmon the ropes, which could be more of a reason they select Harmon with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cincinatti suffered from a lack of production at the defensive tackle position in 2024, BJ Hill only recorded three sacks all season, while T.J. Slaton only finished with one sack. The Bengals could desperately use a game changer, and one on a rookie contract would be the dream scenario.
Most Duck fans love when Oregon players team up with each other in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers could provide Duck fans with that scenario, pairing former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with Harmon. The Chargers pick the latest of all four teams mentioned in this article, holding the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chargers, like the Bengals, suffered from a lack of production at the defensive tackle position, with Teair Tart only recording one sack all season, while Naquan Jones only recorded three. Jim Harbaugh loves physical players who put their bodies on the line for the greater good of the team, which is exactly the type of player Harmon is.