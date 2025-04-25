Pittsburgh Steelers Updated Super Bowl Odds After Taking Derrick Harmon In NFL Draft
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the addition of Harmon, what are the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl?
Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the 17th-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +4300 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pittsburgh is coming off a season where they went 10-7 and made the playoffs as a wild card. The Steelers lost in the wild card round and now are hitting the reset button at quarterback.
Some expected the Steelers to take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the No. 21 pick, but they landed a talented defensive lineman instead.
Russell Wilson played just one year for the Steelers and signed with the New York Giants this offseason. The Steelers have been in rumors for former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but there is nothing yet set in stone.
Derrick Harmon’s College Career
Derrick Harmon was a three-star recruit when he signed with the Michigan State Spartans prior to the 2021 season. Harmon played his first three seasons at Michigan State from 2021 through 2023 and had 71 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss before entering the transfer portal.
Harmon transferred to Oregon for his final year and had his best collegiate season. Harmon had a career high in total tackles with 45, tackles for loss with 11, sacks with five, passes defended with two, and forced fumbles with two. He made the 2024 Second-Team All-Big Ten.
Derrick Harmon Combine
Derrick Harmon participated in the 2025 NFL Combine earlier this offseason. He was listed at 6-4.5, 313 pound. He ran a 40-yard dash of 4.95 seconds and a 10-yard split of 1.74 seconds.
Harmon’s prospect grade according to NFL Next Gen Stats is 6.38. Next Gen Stats translates this to Harmon eventually being a plus starter.
Harmon Models Game After Chris Jones and Cam Heyward
During NFL Combine week, Derrick Harmon went on Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio and Chris Simms. Harmon spoke about who in the NFL he models his game after.
"A mixture of Chris Jones and Cam Heyward," Harmon said. "Chris Jones grabs wrists and elbows so nicely and he gets to the quarterback. That's what I feel like I do naturally. Cam Heyward on the run side. He stops the run perfectly."
Both Jones and Heyward are two of the best defensive players in the NFL. They have a combined seven first-team All-Pro selections and 13 Pro Bowl selections between the two of them. Harmon will now be teammates with Heyward.
