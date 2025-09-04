How Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Ranks vs. Dante Moore After Week 1
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore made his starting debut in the program’s win against the Montana State Bobcats. There was some concern surrounding the Ducks’ offense with a new quarterback taking the lead, but Moore had a dominant performance.
From the recruiting class of 2025, the Ducks received a commitment from four-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who then transferred to the California Golden Bears in January. Following week one of the college football season, where does Moore rank compared to Sagapolutele?
Week 1 West Coast Quarterback Ratings
With Sagapolutele transferring out of Oregon before ever playing in a game with the team, the trajectory of who will have a better career between him and Moore is something to watch. The Oregon Ducks held a quarterback competition throughout the summer, and if Sagapolutele had never transferred, he could have possibly been the starter in week one.
Both play for Power Four programs, but where do they rank among the other quarterbacks from the West Coast following week one, and who has a higher PFF rating between the two?
- Jayden Maiava (USC) - 90.8
- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal) - 86.6
- Davon Dampier (Utah) - 78.5
- Kaidon Salter (CU) - 77.3
- Bear Bachmeier (BYU) - 73.8
- Demond Williams (UW) - 72.4
- Sam Leavitt (ASU)
- Dante Moore (Oregon) - 68.8
- Noah Fifita (UA) - 63.3
- Nico Iamaleave (UCLA) - 63.2
In their starting debuts with their teams, Sagapolutele was the higher-rated quarterback at No. 2 among those on the West Coast, while Moore was at No. 8.
Was Moore Rated Too Low Compared To Sagapolutele?
Sagapolutele finished his Cal debut with a win over the Oregon State Beavers, 34-15. He finished the game going 20-of-30 for 234 yards and three touchdowns with a 66.7 completion percentage. He also had two carries for 30 yards.
Moore had similar stats in week one, going 18-of-23 for 213 yards and three touchdowns. He only had three rushing attempts for 18 yards. With that, the Oregon quarterback had a higher completion percentage at 78.3 percent.
One argument that could be made is the quality of the opponent. The Bears faced the Oregon State Beavers while the Ducks faced the Montana State Bobcats, who play in the FCS. If Sagapolutele being rated higher than Moore is due to the opponent, that can be re-evaluated on Sept. 20, when the Ducks and Beavers face off.
Can Moore Lead The Ducks To Success?
The Oregon Ducks have consistently improved each season under coach Dan Lanning, finishing 2024 undefeated in the regular season and making the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. The team has gone back-to-back years with quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft, putting pressure on Moore.
One of the highlights of Oregon’s performance is how balanced the team is this season. The offense, defense, and special teams all showed up for the Ducks, which means Moore does not have to carry the team. With that, he still had a strong performance, showing poise in the pocket, and is starting to prove doubters wrong.
While Moore and Sagapolutele’s seasons will continue to be compared after the two were originally set to be in the same quarterback room, the Ducks are confident in their quarterback as the team looks to make a push for a national championship.
Moore and the Ducks will next face the Oklahoma State Cowboys Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT.