Oregon Ducks Offense Boasts One of College Football's Fastest Running Backs
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks kicked off the season with a big win, as the offense put on a show. One of the most anticipated positions on the team heading into the season was the running back room, and the unit showed up.
Oregon running back Noah Whittington led the Ducks in rushing, and he nearly led all of college football as one of the fastest players in week 1.
Whittington’s Speedy Performance vs. Montana State
Whittington showed off his speed in the Oregon Ducks’ season opener against the Bobcats. Per Reel Analytics, Whittington was the No. 6 fastest player in college football during the week one matchups.
On the Ducks’ first offensive snap, Whittington hit a max speed of 20.8 miles per hour. It took the running back 6.4 seconds to reach his max speed, causing problems for the Montana State defense.
The run resulted in a 35-yard play for the Oregon offense, setting the tone for the remainder of the game. Whittington finished the matchup with 10 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown.
Whittington is in his senior season with the Oregon Ducks. While he played in all 14 games for the Ducks last season, he was returning from a 2023 injury and was the No. 2 running back behind Jordan James. This season, Whittington is stepping up as a leader and taking charge of Oregon's offense.
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks For Blowout Win Over Montana State Bobcats
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shakeup: Texas, Alabama, Clemson Drop in Latest Prediction
MORE: Oregon Ducks React To Freshman Jordon Davison's Historic Performance
MORE: Texas Longhorns, Ohio State to Flip 5-Star Recruit from Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Updated Heisman Trophy Odds: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Still Behind Texas' Arch Manning
How Much Running Back Depth Does Oregon Have?
The Oregon Ducks are heading into the season with multiple players who can lead the offense. Whittington’s performance is just one layer of how well Oregon ran against the Bobcats. After the game, Oregon coach Dan Laning praised the running back room and Whittington.
“We’ve got a ton of really good backs, so I’d say I want to go watch film, but they earn it every single day in practice. We’ve got a bunch of guys that can play winning football, and again, that’s the challenge for us, to figure out where does that fall? But we get to see it every single day in practice,” Lanning said.
“And these guys would tell you that Noah Whittington has earned that every single day in practice, with his leadership and how he’s worked.”
12 different Oregon players rushed the ball against Oregon. While many players had one rushing attempt, other running backs on the team stood out as the Ducks showed off their immense depth.
Running back Dierre Hill Jr. had five carries for 48 yards, averaging 9.6 yards per attempt. Freshman Jordon Davison had a big performance for the Ducks. While Davison rushed for just 26 yards, he scored three touchdowns in the season opener. With both Hill and Davison being freshmen, Oregon is already showing potential for the future of the program.
With the speed of Whittington and the overall run game for Oregon, the Ducks have the chance to have one of the top offenses in college football. Starting quarterback Dante Moore also had a standout performance, showing the team's potential this season.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will next face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT.