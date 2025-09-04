How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma State: Preview, Betting Odds, Tension Brewing?
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 1-0, following a full team dominating win. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are moving on to their next game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 6.
How To Watch
The Oregon Ducks will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Betting Odds
The Oregon Ducks are 28.5-point favorites against Oklahoma State on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -7000 and the total points are 57.5.
Can Oregon’s Offense Keep Up Strength?
The Oregon Ducks offense came out in their week one with a strong performance. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore made his starting debut and led the team to a game where the Ducks never had to punt the ball.
Moore finished the game going 18-of-23 for 213 yards and three touchdowns, never throwing an interception. He also had three carries for 18 yards. Oregon’s receivers stepped up with multiple players having big-time receptions.
Senior wide receiver Malik Benson was Moore’s biggest target, with five receptions for 51 yards and one touchdown, but the Ducks spread the ball around. True freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore had just three receptions for 26 yards, but showed that he is a true team player with his blocking.
The offseason talk was on how much depth the running back room has, and the season opener showed that to be true. Running back Noah Whittington led the team with 10 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown.
Despite entering the season with high potential, transfer running back Makhi Hughes had just one carry for two yards. His role on the offense against Oklahoma State will be something to watch for.
Can Oregon Continue To Dominate On All Cylinders?
In addition to the Ducks' offense having a strong performance, the entire Oregon team showed up against Montana State. The special teams walked away with two blocked punts early in the game, helping Oregon control the matchup in all areas.
The defense held up their end of the bargain, only allowing 46 total rushing yards. Montana State’s leading rusher was Julius Davis, had five carries for just 16 yards. The Bobcats' rushing offense led all FCS and FBS teams in 2024, showing the strength of the Oregon Ducks this season.
The Ducks' defense finished the game with three sacks, two coming from defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei and seven tackles for loss. Oregon had one of the top defenses last season, looking to continue the dominance one week at a time.
Oregon vs. Oklahoma Pre-Game Tension
The Cowboys are 0-1, looking for their first win of the season. With quarterback Hauss Hejny out with an injury, Zane Flores is stepping up. He finished Oklahoma State’s game against UT Martin, going 13-of-20 for 136 yards.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy called out the Oregon Ducks, adding some fuel to the fire ahead of the game. Gundy called out Oregon for its use of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, arguing non-conference scheduling should have matchups with programs with a similar funding level.
“Obviously, Phil Knight, the CEO and owner of Nike, is supporting them in a big way. They've made a big investment in the last 10 to 15 years or so… over the last three or five years, they’ve elevated themselves. They have a lot of resources,” Gundy said on a radio appearance.
Lanning responded to Gundy’s comments on Monday night. While Lanning kept his response respectful, there is added tension heading into Saturday’s matchup.
"Ultimately, he's a great coach and they've done an unbelievable job, but I want to be a team that is competing at the highest level, and we're really fortunate to be in that situation,” Lanning continued. “I can't speak to their situation. I have no idea what they've got in their pockets over there. I'm sure UT-Martin maybe didn't have as much as them last week, and they played. So, we'll let it play out.”
Oregon vs. Oklahoma State Prediction
The Oregon Ducks will start the season 2-0 with a win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys 48-6.
After Oregon faces Oklahoma State, the Ducks will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. PT.
