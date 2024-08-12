Oregon Ducks’ Bo Nix Surprises For Denver Broncos: ‘Incredibly Comfortable’ NFL Debut
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is the talk of the NFL today after making an impressive debut for the Denver Broncos in their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Broncos beat the Colts, 34-30 and the rookie Nix showed veteran poise in the pocket, finishing with an impressive stat line: completing 15 of 21 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown with a 102.3 passer rating, complemented by three runs for 17 yards.
Nix is the center of the attention of his Broncos teammates and the NFL sports world.
"I think he handled it very well," Denver star wide receiver Courtland Sutton said of Nix. "(He) had a lot of poise, a lot of control. The moment wasn't too big for him. The moments are only going to get bigger. The preseason games don't count, but come Week 1, whoever they decide to put out there as our starter, they're going to have to handle that situation the best they possibly can."
Sutton is referencing Nix's drive with 1:24 left in the second quarter with the game tied at 10-10. Nix completed a pair of 16-yard completions from Lucas Krull, showing patience as Denver was able to Denver mov the ball inside the 10-yard line and kick a short field goal to take the lead.
"Absolutely cooked the Colts.. looked incredibly comfortable," said ESPN analyst Pat McAfee on Twitter/X.
"Bo Nix was the most efficient QB in his draft class because of his ability to process complex schemes with ease and the QUICK RELEASE you see on this TD throw," wrote football analyst Robert Griffin III. "He showed that going 15/21 for 125 yards with 4 scoring drives in his preseason debut and his creativity too."
Nix, Denver's No. 12-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft is fresh off his best season yet and keeping the momentum humming.
At Oregon, the 23-year-old broke the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage in 2023 at 77.45, completing a whopping 364 of 470 passes. The most experienced quarterback from the 2024 draft, Nix's 61 career starts broke the NCAA record for most all-time by a FBS quarterback.
In an exclusive inteview with Nix's brother, Oregon Ducks receiver Tez Johnson, Johnson predicts Nix, with Broncos coach Sean Payton, can win a Super Bowl as early as this season.
“Whatever team Bo goes to, they're going to have success,”Johnson told Oregon Sports Illustrated’s Bri Amaranthus.“That's no doubt. He's the best guy in the NFL. The guy is unbelievable.”
Nix was named the third string quarterback after the release of the Broncos’ unofficial depth chart. However, Nix was taking reps with the first team in tandem with first string quarterback Jarrett Stidham in pregame warmups.
"It was a good day," Nix said after his first NFL action. "I thought we ran the ball efficiently, made some good plays in the pass game. Converted some third downs, got points when we needed to. It was a good job going into half with points and then coming out with points... Felt like that was a good point in the game. But overall, felt like we did a good job. Huge team win."
Payton praised all three quarterbacks after Denver's victory the Colts on Sunday.
"All three of them did a good job," Payton said.
Nix is certainly making a case for more first-team reps, moving forward.
