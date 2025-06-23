What 4-Star Quarterback Recruit Matt Ponatoski Said About Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks Football, Baseball
Oregon Ducks football coach Dan Lanning and baseball coach Mark Wasikowski are recruiting four-star quarterback/shortstop Matt Ponatoski. Ponatoski is fresh off an official visit to Eugene after an impressive performance at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles where he was named a "top performer."
Can Oregon land Ponatoski's commitment over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats?
The Ducks are becoming a destination for two-sport athletes, with much thanks to the excellent and unique relationship that Lanning and Wasikowski share.
Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) Ponatoski is Ohio’s Gatorade State Player of the Year in football and baseball and he plans to play both sports in college.
“Super contender,” Ponatoski told On3 after his Eugene visit. “Super good people (at Oregon). I think I’d fit in the offense. I love Coach (Will) Stein. Coach Lanning it was the first time I got to interact with him in person. I had the time of my life. I think the people there were super genuine... My parents won’t have to worry about sending me 2,000 miles from my home. Coach Lanning and his staff are amazing people."
The Ducks have yet to add a quarterback to their 2026 recruiting class, so it's all eyes on Ponatoski's decision.
The quarterback Ponatoski led his team to an Ohio state title, throwing for an impressive 4,217 yards and 57 touchdowns passes. On the baseball diamond, Ponatoski is a shortstop/third baseman and ranked as a top-20 prospect nationally.
Ponatoski ranks as the No. 100 recruit overall, No. 5 prospect from the state of Ohio, and the No. 9 quarterback in the country, per On3.
Ponatoski's feelings about Lanning's authenticity is echoed by coach Wasikowski, who also made a positive impression on the two-sport athlete.
“Best way I can explain it, I've never been a part of this kind of a relationship with a football staff,” Wasikowski told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “Whether it's Mario (Cristobal), all the way to the Stoops brothers, Steve Spurrier at Florida when I was there, there's so many great coaches that have all been welcoming, but not like Dan and his staff. It's just a totally different level of love."
Quite the compliment, considering the success that those football coaches have experienced.
“He plays tic-tac-toe in his office with recruits. Like he's real,” Wasikowski continued. “There was a recruiting call one time - he's with a couple of his college buddies on a lake in the Ozarks on a boat. And he didn't even have a shirt on and he's taking a recruiting call. He picks up the phone… He answers a FaceTime at all hours of the day or night… You never know, you're not always on your prettiest face and the best look when you're getting FaceTimed by somebody randomly. And yet he's that guy, right?”
“He's the guy that just wants to do whatever he can,” Wasikowski continued. “He's a genuine person.”
Lanning’s approach is working, he landed a top-5 recruiting class and transfer portal class in 2025 and currently has a 2026 recruiting class that ranks No. 8.
Safe to say, Lanning and Waz have an excellent example to show recruits like Ponatoski - with the success of two-sport athlete Bryce Boettcher.
The inside linebacker Boettcher is Oregon’s leading tackler and a beloved Duck-fan favorite. Boettcher won the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy which presented to the nation's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. Boettcher is a 13th-round pick by the Houston Astros in the 2024 MLB Draft, and decided to return to the football team in 2025 for his final year of eligibility.
While Boettcher dominated for the baseball team and Ducks' defense, Pontaoski looks to lead the Ducks' offense with offensive coordinator Will Stein.
“Coach Stein and the offense have put up numbers for the last two or three seasons that are absolutely phenomenal," Pontaoski told On3. "He’s been to back-to-back Heisman ceremonies in New York. He knows how to develop quarterbacks. I think I fit at Oregon. I like to go compete. It doesn’t matter who’s there. I’m going to go compete.”
Will Oregon be the spot for Pontaoski to compete? His commitment looms.