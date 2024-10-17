Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson Out vs. Purdue: Official Injury Report
The latest injury report as the No. 2 Oregon Ducks (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) travel to face the unranked Purdue Boilermakers (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) on Friday, Oct.18 at Ross–Ade Stadium.
Kickoff for the Big Ten matchup is set for 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FOX.
The biggest update for the Ducks is the status of Oregon star tight end Terrance Ferguson and defensive lineman Jordan Burch. Burch did not play in Oregon's 32-31 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ferguson popped up on the injury report Friday as 'OUT' vs. Purdue.
Ferguson's injury is undisclosed as the senior played the entire game vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes last Saturday. Ferguson caught four passes for 62 yards, with a long of 32 yards in the win over Ohio State. Ferguson did exit Oregon's game vs. the UCLA Bruins early, due to a head injury, back on Sept. 28. He returned the following week to practice and has not missed any games since.
Expect senior Patrick Herbert and sophomore Kenyon Sadiq to see increased playing time vs. Purdue.
Against Ohio State Burch's status was officially "questionable" after reportedly suffering a knee injury in practice last Thursday.
Before the injury, Burch dominated in Oregon's 31-10 win vs. Michigan State, posting a career-high 2.5 sacks. Burch is the first Duck since 2007 to record at least 2.5 sacks in a game in Autzen Stadium. The senior is leading the Ducks with five sacks.
“He’s playing with great violence and he’s the kind of person that shouldn’t be blocked one on one," Lanning said about Burch. "We’re doing a good job defensively of creating one-on-one opportunities for him, and he’s doing a good job of taking advantage of those. He’d be the first one to tell you that."
What is the latest on Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford, wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and wide receiver Kyler Kasper?
Here is the official Big Ten injury report released at 3 p.m. PT.
Oregon
OUT
1 Jordan Burch
2 Gary Bryant Jr.
3 Terrance Ferguson
6 Jahlil Florence
11 Dakoda Fields
14 Khamari Terrell
17 Kyler Kasper
31 Zach Grisham
74 DaveIuli
77 Matthew Bedford
93 My’Keil Gardner
The Ducks did not list any players as Questionable.
PURDUE
OUT
1 Hudson Card
2 Nyland Green
4 Kam Brown
20 Winston Berglund (Season)
34 Damarjhe Lewis
74 Joshua Sales Jr.
QUESTIONABLE
9 CJ Smith
92 Mo Omonode
The Ducks are in pretty good shape as they look to stay undefeated in 2024. Every Big Ten team is required to submit an official injury report two hours before kickoff, and the Ducks' have a relatively clean bill of health as they enter the game vs. the Boilermakers. This article will be updated with that report.
Another injury to monitor is Bryant Jr. who returned to Ducks practice last Tuesday. Bryant has been not been on the practice field in over a month after suffering a leg injury in August. Bryant was out for the Ducks' game vs. Ohio State.
Bryant has not yet played this season. In 2023, Bryant started 12 games, catching 30 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns.
For Purdue, quarterback Hudson Card is out as he continues to work his way back from concussion. Purdue coach Ryan Walters said Monday that quarterback Ryan Browne will start vs. Oregon. Brown had a solid performance last week, finishing 18 of 26 passing for 297 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 17 carries for 118 yards with his legs. Purdue lost, 50-49 in overtime but Walters was a bright spot.
At the end of September, Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed an injury update on Bedford (right knee), who regressed in rehabilitation in Duck practice during Oregon's bye week.
"Yeah, he actually got dinged the other day in practice," said coach Lanning about Bedford.
Bedford's status is one to monitor - The highly-regarded transfer from Indiana has not started yet for Oregon but his return would provide an exciting boost to the Oregon offensive line. The Ducks have allowed zero sacks over its last four games, the fewest in the nation since Week 3.
UPDATES
Senior offensive lineman Matthew Bedford: Was OUT (knee) for all six games this season. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Bedford got "dinged up" in practice, leading up to the game vs. UCLA. His limited practice suggests that Bedford will not be available vs. Purdue.
Junior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.: Was OUT for all six games this season, and Coach Lanning's most recent update on Bryant Jr. is that he will "be down for a bit."
Sophomore wide receiver Kyler Kasper: Has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.
"I don't know the timeline right now," Lanning said Monday. "It might be hard to see him back this year but I won't put limitations on him and his ability to get back."
Junior offensive lineman Dave Iuli: Was OUT (foot injury) for all six games this season, has been practicing in the last couple weeks but there is no timetable for return.
Junior cornerback Jahlil Florence: Was OUT (knee) for all six games this season, has been practicing in the last couple weeks but there is no timetable for return. Florence, who started nine games for Oregon last season, is working back from offseason surgery.
Senior kicker Andrew Boyle: Missed all of 2023 (knee) and all six games this season - no timetable for return.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman My’Keil Gardner: Was OUT for all six games this season, no timetable for return. Gardner has been using a scooter around the Oregon practice facility.
Freshman defensive back Dakoda Fields: Was OUT for all six games this season, no timetable for return.
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Zach Grisham: Has not played since the Boise State game in Week 2. He was officially listed as out against Ohio State
Oregon is on a six-game winning streak following a 32-31 win over the Buckeyes, which was the highest-ranked win ever in Autzen Stadium and matched the highest-ranked win in program history.
The Ducks are facing the Boilermakers for the first time as Big Ten Conference opponents and fourth time in history.
