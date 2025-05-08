Ranking Best College Football Head Coach Jobs: Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Ohio State Mix Up
The Oregon Ducks are coming off one of their best seasons in program history in 2024. Oregon coach Dan Lanning led the Ducks to a 13-1 record and a Big Ten championship in their inaugural season in the conference.
Lanning has the program rolling both on and off the field with the Ducks consistently finishing with top ranked recruiting classes. Oregon has began to grow into one of the best jobs in the country with the amount of NIL support, success on the field, administrative support.
Both Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman of On3 were in a collective agreement that Oregon is the fourth best job in the country. Ranked ahead of the Ducks are No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Texas on Staples' list.
Rounding out his Top-10 best coaching jobs are No. 5 LSU, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Penn State.
Staples said the Ducks' NIL support has helped secured the talent needed to build a championship level program. During this offseason, the Ducks have secured the No. 2 overall player in the transfer portal, offensive tackle Isaiah World, and the No. 1 safety in Dillon Thieneman.
"Oregon’s willingness to spend on players has vaulted the job up these rankings. Before the NIL era, geography probably would have created a lower ceiling for the program. Now? The Ducks can get in on any player they want, whether he’s a blue-chip high school recruit or a high-profile transfer. They don’t get all of them, but they’re almost always in the mix. That’s how you build a national championship roster," Staples said.
Wasserman said the Ducks have ascended as one of the best programs in recent years because of their aggressiveness in the NIL space and Lanning's tenacity as a recruiter. Every recruiting class the Ducks have signed under Lanning has been inside 247Sports Top 25.
"Oregon would have been lower on this list had this ranking come out five years ago, but the Ducks have proven time and time again that geographical footprint has never meant less. Oregon is one of the leaders of NIL and has a recruiting-hungry coach, which has resulted in a tremendous upgrade in baseline roster talent since Dan Lanning started...it seems like Oregon is going to win it all in the next 10 years at some point. It feels like an inevitability," Wasserman said.
After falling short in the CFP this past season, Oregon has the third best odds of winning a national championship at +750 according to ESPN BET.
If Lanning is able to get the Ducks over the hump and secure the school's first national title, it could truly elevate the job to became the best in the country with the amount of resources that could be flying into Eugene.
