Ohio State Buckeyes' National Championship Hinged On NIL Spending?
Name, image, and likeness: since 2021, that term has been the crux of the modern era of college football. The NIL arms race between college football programs continues to ramp up, as universities become eager bidders for the signings of top talent.
So, in this era of "pay-for-play," many college football fans are criticizing programs that spend heavily on NIL and produce successful seasons. In one case, many online are coupling the Ohio State Buckeyes' National Championship run (including a 41-21 defeat of the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl) with their NIL spending.
According to a pre-season Yahoo Sports interview with the Buckeyes' athletic director, Ross Bjork, Ohio State promised $20 million in NIL deals to their 2024 athletes.
Let's dive into a few studied evaluations of college football programs to investigate this narrative and also compare how the Buckeyes spent NIL contrasted to the Oregon Ducks. Though these numbers are well researched, adding a grain of salt is essential. Many NIL deals go unreported due to the lack of regulation of this new frontier.
According to On3 Sports, Ohio State's NIL groups, 1870 Society and The Foundation are the top ranked in the nation. That reporting unveils The Foundation's co-founder Brian Schottenstein said around 10 athletes are making over $1 million on their 2024-2025 season roster.
That same article places Oregon at No. 4 with Division Street, an NIL group put together by Nike CEO and Oregon alumnus Phil Knight. Though no numbers are available for Division Street's earnings, many in the industry consider the collective to be a model for NIL groups going forward. Division Street thrives from donations from boosters and sales of their apparel brand, Ducks of a Feather.
According to Grant Hughes of 247 Sports, Oregon's estimated NIL valuation is around a $23 million.
Division Street also works for former athletes as well, with former Duck running backs Kenjon Barner and Jonathan Stewart having their own podcast through the NIL group.
Looking at On3's top NIL player rankings, Ohio State's star freshman wide reciever Jeremiah Smith clocks in at No. 4 with $4 million in reported deals. Safety Caleb Downs clocks in at No. 15 on the same list with an estimated $2.3 million evaluation. Oregon's highest ranked athlete on this list is wide receiver Evan Stewart at No. 27, with an estimated $1.6 million in deals.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
It is important to note that starting in 2025, universities will be allowed to share their athletic department revenues with varsity athletes. The current model proposed after the House v. NCAA lawsuit determines division one schools will be allowed to pay their athletes up to a tentative cap of $20.5 million per university, with that cap rising by an estimated $30 million per year for the following decade. So, instead of using funds and NIL groups, universities can directly pay their athletes.
According to a USA Today Sports study looking at the 2020-2022 fiscal years, Ohio State tops the list of NCAA revenue and spending with $251,615,345 in total amount of money amassed for revenue and $225,733,418 spent.
Ohio State is followed by Texas at No. 2 ($239,290,648 revenue, $225,153,011 expenses), Alabama at No. 3 ($214,365,357 revenue, $195,881,911 expenses, $11,378,871 allocated), and Michigan at No. 4 ($210,652,287 revenue, $193,559,375 spent, $153,059 allocated).
Compare that figure with the Oregon Ducks, who are ranked at No. 19 on the same list. During their final few years with the PAC-12 Conference, the Ducks made $153,510,555 in athletic department revenue, with $140,565,297 in expenses. They also had $530,816 in allocation as well.
That number has only grown since Oregon entered the Big Ten, with a CNBC report reporting the Ducks rank as the No. 17th most valuable brand in college athletics. Ohio State is ranked No. 1, with a $1.32 billion valuation and $271 million in reported revenue.
The argument of "you get what you pay for" certainly can come into play when observing just how dominant the Ohio State Buckeyes are when it comes to NIL, but one can also argue money doesn't translate to developed talent, simply access to talent to develop and incorporate into a team. As for the future, it'll be interesting to see how this arms race pans out, and if there is indeed a ceiling to money spent towards that National Championship trophy.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?