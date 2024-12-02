Ranking Big Ten Quarterbacks: Dillon Gabriel, Drew Allar, Kurtis Rourke Battle For Best
Through 12 weeks of play, every Big Ten conference team has wrapped up their regular season, but which quarterbacks had the best season? Ranking the best Big Ten quarterbacks...
5. Luke Altmyer
Starting the list off with Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. The junior quarterback ends the regular season as not the most statsically impressive quarterback, but Altmyer had the sweet blend of both team and personal success. The Fighting Illini ended the year 9-3 with losses to ranked opponents in Oregon and Penn State, as well as a head-scratcher in Minnesota. Altmyer had some of his best performances against ranked opponents. He threw for 487 and five touchdowns in Illinois' three ranked wins this season. The Ole Miss transfer caps off his regular season passing for 2,543 yards with an impressive 21-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
4. Will Howard
It's been a tough year for Ohio State quarterback Will Howard. Coming into the season, the Buckeyes had astromnomical expectations and for good reason. The roster at Ohio State is garnering around $20 millon dollars in NIL money according to Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork. Howard, being a big part of the roster turnaround, comes over from Kansas State and was tasked with leading the Buckeyes back into a national championship game. Instead, Ohio State suffered upset losses to Oregon on the road and Michigan at home to end their regular season with a 10-2 record. On the year, Howard has thrown for 2,860 yards, good enough for No. 3 in the conference and 27 touchdowns.
3. Drew Allar
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was highly touted coming out of Medina High School in 2022. The junior quarterback has put it all together this year, culminating in the Nittany Lions finishing 11-1 and playing in the Big Ten title game vs Oregon. Penn State came close to finishing out the regular season 12-0, but an early season loss to Ohio State by 7 points remained as their lone blemish on the record. Allar ended the regular season with 2,668 yards and 18 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He might not have eye-popping numbers, but that's in part because Penn State head coach James Franklin never asked Allar to step out of his comfort zone, which allowed the Nittany Lions to avoid turning the ball over unnecessarily and helped Penn State win games.
2. Kurtis Rourke
There isn't a quarterback in the country who improved his standing on the year more than Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke. The Ohio transfer arrived in Bloomington along with first-year head coach Curt Cignetti and has lit the college football world on fire as the Hoosiers have accumulated a 11-1 record. Their single loss coming to Ohio State on Nov. 23. Rourke has led the Hoosiers to team success and has also found immense personal success as well. He has thrown for 2,827 yards and has thrown for 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
1. Dillon Gabriel
Rounding out the list withOregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Oklahoma transfer led the Ducks back to the top of the college football mountain. He has Oregon as the undispiuted No. 1 team in the country with a perfect 12-0 record heading into the Big Ten title game vs. Penn State on Dec. 5. Gabriel is the only 3,000 yard passer in the conference, having thrown from 3,275 yards and 24 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also sits atop the Big Ten in completion percentage with 73.5. The Hawai'i native is in the running for a couple of major awards. He is a finalist for the Davey O'Brien Quarterback Award and Maxwell Award.
