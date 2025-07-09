4-Star Recruit Deuce Geralds Nearing Commitment: Oregon Ducks Over Ohio State, LSU?
Four-star defensive tackle recruit Deuce Geralds has narrowed down his top five schools and is nearing his decision. The Oregon Ducks have picked up the pace with recruiting the class of 2026 and could use a big-time defensive lineman to add to their stacked defensive recruits.
The five schools that Geralds is down to are the Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, and the Michigan Wolverines. Per the Rivals Rankings, Geralds is the No. 33 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 player from Georgia, and the No. 2 defensive tackle.
Geralds has visited the Oregon Ducks a couple of times and has a high level of interest in them. He has not yet narrowed down a final decision, but is expected to this summer. Each of his final five schools is in play, but he wants to make sure the program he picks is the best fit for him.
“I am just going off how I feel,” Geralds told Rivals. “I am praying on it. There is no date or anything yet. I am still working to find out where I want to be. All five schools have recruited me well, each has made me feel like a priority, and I still have to figure out which one is best for me.”
There are a couple of things that Geralds is looking for in a program that will impact his decision, relationships, playing time, and development. The four-star recruit feels he could get each of those with all five programs, making it a tough decision that will take time.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks broke the program’s record for most selections in a single year with 10 players. One of the most notable picks was in the first round when defensive lineman Derrick Harmon was selected No. 21 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harmon spent just one season with the Ducks, and it was his best year, helping him become a first-round pick.
Oregon defensive lines coach Tony Tuioti would help Geralds make it into the NFL and has shown he can develop players. With Ducks coach Dan Lanning also being a defensive-minded coach, the four-star recruit could thrive with the program.
“The whole staff and I are connected at Oregon,” Geralds told Rivals. “They make it feel like family up there. They showed me how connected everyone is on campus. I like my connection with coach Lanning too. He is a younger head coach, he is hungry and the trajectory of the Oregon program is up.”
On July 7, three-star defensive line recruit Viliami Moala announced he would be decommitting from the Oregon Ducks. With the loss of a defensive line recruit, Geralds would be a valuable addition to the class of 2026.
The Oregon Ducks are up to 14 commitments, landing four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott on July 8. Lanning and the Ducks are bringing in big-time players, slowly rising in the recruiting rankings. Following a big recruiting weekend, Oregon’s class of 2026 ranks No. 7 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten, per On3.
With Lott’s commitment, Oregon has the highest average player rating in the country. While the Ducks may not have the highest quantity of players, the program is bringing in elite recruits, hoping to land a big-time defensive tackle with Geralds.