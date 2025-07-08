Elite Recruit Jax Tanner Sets Commitment Date: Oregon Ducks Over BYU, Tennessee?
Three-star interior offensive line recruit Jax Tanner is ready to announce his decision, releasing his top five schools and commitment date. The Oregon Ducks are targeting Tanner, and he could become the next offensive line recruit for the program.
Tanner posted on his Instagram that he will be announcing his decision on July 12 at 7 p.m. MST. His final five schools include the Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, BYU Cougars, Michigan Wolverines, and the Boise State Broncos. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Tanner is the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and the No. 2 recruit from Idaho.
The offensive line recruit has visited the Oregon Ducks several times, including an official visit on June 6. He had an official with each school, but is predicted to pick the Oregon Ducks. Following his official visit in June, Tanner spoke to ScoopDuck about why the culture in Oregon is helping the Ducks lead the race.
“They’re all big in their family,” Tanner told On3. “That’s one thing I kind of picked up on. One of the really cool things they say is don’t tell me, show me. Proof’s in the pudding. A lot of people talk about how big they are on family. But these guys actually have their kids running around at OV dinners, which is something that’s really rare to see, which I thought was super cool.”
“I feel like now I’m very familiar with the city of Eugene, and even just more around campus, you kind of just get a cool vibe. Just a little bit of a different vibe than some places,” Tanner told On3.
Tanner was Idaho’s 2024 Gatorade Football Player of the Year and is an underrated prospect in this recruiting class. Heading into his senior season at Rocky Mountain High School, he is expected to take another big step in his development.
Oregon Ducks' offensive line coach A'lique Terry has been successful on the recruiting front, landing three offensive linemen in a week. On June 30, the Ducks landed a commitment from three-star interior offensive lineman Koloi Keli.
Just a couple of days after Kofi's recruitment, four-star interior offensive line recruit Tommy Tofi committed to Oregon on July 2. Both Keli and Tofi flipped their commitment from the Cal Bears to the Oregon Ducks.
The highlight of Oregon’s recent recruiting success is the commitment from five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho is the No. 4 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 player from Maryland. He is the highest-rated offensive line recruit to commit to Oregon in the Ducks’ history.
Terry is building a stacked offensive line, looking to add one more with Tanner. The other programs are making a strong push, and the Ducks have a lot of depth at the position, but he would be a valuable addition to Oregon’s offense.
The Oregon Ducks have 13 commitments, losing one from three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala. Even with Moala’s decommitment, the Ducks are ranked with the No. 8 recruiting class of 2026 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have landed big recruits early this summer, potentially adding one more on July 12.