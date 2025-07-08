Ducks Digest

Elite Recruit Jax Tanner Sets Commitment Date: Oregon Ducks Over BYU, Tennessee?

Three-star offensive line recruit Jax Tanner has set his commitment date, choosing between five programs: the Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, BYU Cougars, Michigan Wolverines, and the Boise State Broncos. Can Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'lique Terry land another big recruit?

Angela Miele

Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Three-star interior offensive line recruit Jax Tanner is ready to announce his decision, releasing his top five schools and commitment date. The Oregon Ducks are targeting Tanner, and he could become the next offensive line recruit for the program.

Tanner posted on his Instagram that he will be announcing his decision on July 12 at 7 p.m. MST. His final five schools include the Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, BYU Cougars, Michigan Wolverines, and the Boise State Broncos. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Tanner is the No. 35 interior offensive lineman and the No. 2 recruit from Idaho. 

3-Star Recruit Jax Tanner Sets Commitment Date: Oregon Ducks Over BYU, Tennessee?
Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The offensive line recruit has visited the Oregon Ducks several times, including an official visit on June 6. He had an official with each school, but is predicted to pick the Oregon Ducks. Following his official visit in June, Tanner spoke to ScoopDuck about why the culture in Oregon is helping the Ducks lead the race.

“They’re all big in their family,” Tanner told On3. “That’s one thing I kind of picked up on. One of the really cool things they say is don’t tell me, show me. Proof’s in the pudding. A lot of people talk about how big they are on family. But these guys actually have their kids running around at OV dinners, which is something that’s really rare to see, which I thought was super cool.”

“I feel like now I’m very familiar with the city of Eugene, and even just more around campus, you kind of just get a cool vibe. Just a little bit of a different vibe than some places,” Tanner told On3.

Tanner was Idaho’s 2024 Gatorade Football Player of the Year and is an underrated prospect in this recruiting class. Heading into his senior season at Rocky Mountain High School, he is expected to take another big step in his development.

3-Star Recruit Jax Tanner Sets Commitment Date: Oregon Ducks Over BYU, Tennessee?
Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees his team as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks Four-Star Linebacker Commit Shuts Down Recruitment

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dakorien Moore Actively Recruiting 4-Star Receiver Jalen Lott To Eugene

MORE: Oregon Ducks 2025 Schedule: Potential College GameDay Matchup In Eugene?

Oregon Ducks' offensive line coach A'lique Terry has been successful on the recruiting front, landing three offensive linemen in a week. On June 30, the Ducks landed a commitment from three-star interior offensive lineman Koloi Keli. 

3-Star Recruit Jax Tanner Sets Commitment Date: Oregon Ducks Over BYU, Tennessee?
New offensive line coach A'lique Terry, center, runs a drill during the first practice of spring for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 14 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Just a couple of days after Kofi's recruitment, four-star interior offensive line recruit Tommy Tofi committed to Oregon on July 2. Both Keli and Tofi flipped their commitment from the Cal Bears to the Oregon Ducks.

The highlight of Oregon’s recent recruiting success is the commitment from five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho is the No. 4 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 offensive tackle, and the No. 2 player from Maryland. He is the highest-rated offensive line recruit to commit to Oregon in the Ducks’ history.

Terry is building a stacked offensive line, looking to add one more with Tanner. The other programs are making a strong push, and the Ducks have a lot of depth at the position, but he would be a valuable addition to Oregon’s offense.

3-Star Recruit Jax Tanner Sets Commitment Date: Oregon Ducks Over BYU, Tennessee?
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks have 13 commitments, losing one from three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala. Even with Moala’s decommitment, the Ducks are ranked with the No. 8 recruiting class of 2026 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have landed big recruits early this summer, potentially adding one more on July 12.

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

Home/Football