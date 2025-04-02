5-Star Recruit Jared Curtis 'Torn' As Commitment To Oregon Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs Looms
The Oregon Ducks are locked in a race for the top quarterback in the country in the recruiting class of 2026. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein are battling it out with the Georgia Bulldogs for the commitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.
The No. 2 player in the country and the No. 1 quarterback according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Curtis is making a decision on his future on May 5 and is down to Oregon and Georgia as his finalists.
Eli Lederman of ESPN spoke with the father of Curtis, who offered up some insight into his son's incoming decision.
"He's torn real bad. Jared loves Georgia and that program is just a factory. And then you go up there and spend time in Oregon with Dan Lanning, [offensive coordinator] Will Stein and all the coaches up there -- it just feels like a rocket ship. They're getting better and better every year. Both schools are just great. Jared has a hard decision," Curtis' father told ESPN.
Curtis' most recent trip to Eugene was his third visit to Oregon. In an abnormally long visit, Curtis arrived in Eugene on Saturday, March 8 and stayed until Wednesday, March 12. Curtis posted a few updates on social media while visiting the Ducks. It appears the Nashville (Tenn.) Christian star took advantage of the extra days to see what the Oregon coast has to offer.
The Ducks currently do no have a quarterback committed for teh 2026 cycle.
Lederman said that the Ducks have been featured prominently in Curtis' recruitment after his de-commitment from Georgia.
"Oregon has dominated Curtis' recruitment since he pulled his pledge from Georgia last fall. The Ducks have sold Curtis on his fit in Stein's offensive scheme, and Lanning's presence within the program's rise since his arrival in 2022 makes Oregon an exceptionally attractive proposition," Lederman said.
In the end, Lederman predicts that Curtis will end up returning to his original commitment as a Bulldog.
"Meanwhile, coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs staff have spent years recruiting Curtis; the program's connection to the quarterback and his family runs deep. Ultimately, the same relationships that landed Georgia Curtis' initial commitment this past March should win out again in a tight recruitment," Lederman said.
Despite Lederman's pick for Georgia, On3's Recruiting Prediciton Machine has the Ducks as the team to beat for Curtis' pledge. On3 gives Oregon a 52.2 percent to land the five-star, meanwhile the RPM has Georgia with a 36.9 percent of landing Curtis.
Andrew Ivins of 247Sports said that Curtis' success will not be dependent upon a scheme as he is a versatile prospect.
"A big-armed quarterback prospect with some moxie. Must keep developing and learn how to read the complex defenses he will face at the next level, but looks like one of the top signal callers early on in the 2026 cycle. Likely to find success in a variety of different offensive systems given his well-rounded skill set," Ivins said.
Curtis became the Ducks' No. 1 target on the offensive side of the ball after four-star quarterback Jonas Williams flipped to the USC Trojans, leaving Oregon with no quarterback committed in their 2026 recruiting class. If Curtis sides with the Ducks, he would boost Oregon's recruiting class up the rankings from the No. 6 class to the No. 3 according to 247Sports.