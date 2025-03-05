Oregon Ducks New Coach Ross Douglas To Secure Another Elite Receiver Commit? 4-Star Messiah Hampton
The Oregon Ducks have come into the recruiting picture for four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton since wide receivers coach Ross Douglas joined the coaching staff in Eugene. Douglas was previously with the Syracuse Orange as their wide receivers coach and has built a relationship with Hampton while both were in New York.
“He’s a great coach. A great recruiter. He’s a great leader and a great role model, somebody that you could look up to as a player and as a young man... He truly genuinely wants what’s best for the players and people around him... So definitely somebody the Oregon fans should definitely be happy to have in their corner.”- Hampton on Douglas via ScoopDuck
The 6'1, 180-pound recruit in the Class of 2026 plays his high school ball at James Monroe in Rochester, New York. According to On3, Hampton ranks as the No. 53 ranked wide receiver in the country and the No. 1 player coming out of the state of New York.
In his sophomore season, Hampton finished with 497 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 34 receptions. As for his junior campaign, he had 869 receiving yards and 8 receiving touchdowns on 56 receptions. The wide receiver tried out defense this past season while posting 42 tackles and an interception.
“I feel like what stands out about my game is my run-after-catch ability. I hate going down, and I hate getting tackled, which I show on my film. I would also say the way I go up and catch the ball. And how versatile I am.”- Hampton via On3
MORE: What 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Will Stein
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel NFL Draft Projection After Combine Workout
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Addresses Height Concerns At NFL Combine
Hampton has set up the following official visits:
Miami Hurricanes - May 30 to June 1
Ohio State Buckeyes - June 6 to June 8
Oregon Ducks - June 13 to June 15
“It’s a million other kids out there that play football, and a lot of kids’ dream school is Oregon. So just to be the first one to be offered from that new receiver coach Douglas shows I’m high up on the board. I’m really a priority here. He wants me. He wants me to play for him.”- Hampton on Oregon via On3
USC Trojans - June 20 to June 23
Hampton is also planning on making official visits in April and May with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Michigan Wolverines, and Syracuse Orange. He is looking to announce his college decision in June or July.
"I would say the No. 1 thing for me is development. What coach, do I believe, could develop my skill set to the highest level... Scheme is definitely important. Receivers, they both could be four stars but have two different skill sets and he could fit somewhere better than I can, and I could fit somewhere better than he could."- Hampton via 247 Sports
Coach Dan Lanning will have a talented wide receiver room in Eugene next season with the return of junior Evan Stewart, junior Gary Bryant Jr., and sophomore Justius Lowe. New wide receivers in 2025 five-star commit Dakorien Moore and Florida State senior transfer Malik Benson will look to make an immediate impact in their first season with the Ducks.