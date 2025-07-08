Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class Ranking After Viliami Moala Decommitment
The Oregon Ducks 2026 recruiting class got a major boost over the 4th of July weekend. In the past week, Dan Lanning received the commitments from recruits four-star offensive tackle, Tommy Tofi, four-star safety Devin Jackson, and five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho.
Oregon class of 2026 now has 13 commitments, which is nearly double from a month ago when they had just seven. Additionally, Oregon is now ranked as having a top 10 2026 recruiting class according to On3.
However, the Ducks also lost one of their class of 2026 commits, three-star Viliami Moala, who announced he would be decommiting from Oregon on Monday.
Where does the Ducks 2026 class rank now?
Oregon Ducks Ranked With No. 8 2026 Recruiting Class
On3 ranks this 2026 Oregon Ducks recruiting class No. 8 in the country. No. 1 is currently the USC Trojans with their astounding 31 total commits. Right below them are the Georgia Bulldogs, who have 27 commitments of their own. Third is the Texas A&M Aggies with 24 commitments.
Here is the complete top 10 list per On3.
1. USC Trojans
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Ohio State Buckeyes
7. LSU Tigers
8. Oregon Ducks
9. Michigan Wolverines
10. Miami Hurricanes
On June 12, the Ducks had the No. 34 ranked recruiting class and that has jumped all the up to No. 8 in less than a month. Not only has Oregon just about doubled the amount of commits, they have also been landing some of the highest graded recruits in the country.
Oregon full class of commitments consists of five-star safety Jett Washington, five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, four-star athlete Kendre Harrison, four-star running back Tradarian Bell, four-star offensive tackle Tommy Tofi, four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton, four-star line backer Tristan Phillips, four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver, four-star safety Devin Jackson, three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk, and three-star interior offensive lineman Koloi Keli.
Oregon Loses Three-Star Commit, Viliami Moala
The Ducks had 14 commits heading into Monday, but it was then announced that three-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala would be decommitting from Oregon. Moala had been committed to Dan Lanning and the Ducks since October of 2024. He had also just been on his official visit to the Ducks in late June. Oregon’s 2026 class dropped one spot in the On3 rankings from No. 7 to No. 8.
Viliami posted on his social media on Monday that he would be decommitting from Oregon and also transferring high schools from Willamette High School in Eugene, Oregon to Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. This came as a surprise, as it looked like the local Eugene kid would be playing in nearby Autzen Stadium for his collegiate career.