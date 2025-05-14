Recruiting Rankings Update: Miami Hurricanes Closing Gap On Oregon Ducks?
Five-star offensive lineman recruit Jackson Cantwell sent ripples through the college football landscape when he committed to the University of Miami to play for Miami coach and former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal. It also shifted the recruiting rankings for the class of 2026.
Jackson cited the lengths that Miami went to recruit him as well as Miami being the place where Jackson could grow on the field and as a person.
With Cantwell now officially off the table, the Ducks have set their sights on another five-star offensive lineman in Immanuel Iheanacho, the No. 2 ranked offensive lineman in the class of 2026 by On3. With players on the move and committing every day, the recruiting rankings have changed constantly, where are they now?
After the Cantwell decision, Miami has jumped from No. 11 to No. 8 in the On3 2026 recruiting rankings. Cantwell joins four-star linebacker Jordan Campbell, who is the No. 7 ranked linebacker in the 2026 class. Cantwell and Campbell will also team up with Jalen Waters, the four-star cornerback who is ranked at No. 17 nationally.
Oregon sits at No. 5 in the 2026 class rankings after the Cantwell decision to join Miami. The Ducks lead with two five-star commits, along with USC and Ohio State. Oregon is chasing down Notre Dame at No. 4. The commitment of five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, who On3 has predicted will sign with Oregon, could see the Ducks leap frog Notre Dame into the No. 4 spot and even jump Ohio State who sits at No. 3.
The No.1 spot in the 2026 On3 recruiting rankings is certainly not out of the realm of possibility for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks. USC currently hold that spot, boasting two five-stars, a whopping 14 four-stars, and 10 three-star athletes. USC currently has an average name, image, and likeness valuation of $141,000 per player, per On3.
The Ducks will have to make up quite a bit of ground to catch USC, with the 2026 class for Oregon currently holding two five-stars, four four-stars, and two three-star athletes. With a total of eight recruits committed in 2026, the Ducks sit just one behind LSU for total recruits, and five behind Ohio State who currently have 13 total players committed in the 2026 cycle.
With lots of time to go.
Oregon, who had been sitting outside the top five in the On3 rankings for the 2026 cycle jumped back in the mix. The Ducks had been on the outside looking in due to five-star offensive tackle Kodi Green flipping his committment from Oregon to Washington. Oregon has yet to find their quarterback in the 2026 class, with the pickings not being as bountiful as they were back in January.
The Ducks seem to have narrowed their search down for a quarterback in the 2026 class, after five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to Georgia, On3's Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, the No.1 quarterback out of California.