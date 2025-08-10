Oregon Ducks' Jeremiah McClellan Explains Flip From Ohio State, Recruiting Decision
The Oregon Ducks are loaded with talent in the wide receiver room with a position group that consists of two former five-star recruits in Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, and then a heavy amount of former four-star recruits with Justius Lowe, Kyler Kasper, Jurrion Dickey, and Jeremiah McClellan.
As a recruit, McClellan flipped his decision from Ohio State to Oregon on signing day in December of 2023. With an already talent heavy room destined for competition in terms of earning snaps and reps, why did McClellan flip to Oregon?
McClellan addressed his recruiting decision when he spoke with the media after practice on Friday, Aug. 8.
“It was basically just the connection that Coach Lanning and the staff have here," McClellan said. "I really just didn't feel like I had that connection at Ohio State. So the connection I have here, and the way Coach Lanning and Coach Terry, Coach Stein, and the guys that recruited me, it just felt like family here.”- Jeremiah McClellan
While Ducks coach Dan Lanning, offensive line coach A'lique Terry, offensive coordinator Will Stein played a heavy influence, so did Oregon's previous receivers coach Junior Adams, now with the Dallas Cowboys. But his departure brought in Ross Douglas to lead the position group, and with time McClellan has gotten to know his new coach.
“I hadn't really had any contact or anything like that with Coach Douglas, but getting to know him these last seven to eight months, I really love him as a coach."- Jeremiah McClellan
Opportunity to Learn Behind Veterans
Last season McClellan utilized his redshirt as a freshman. He had the opportunity to sit behind and study wide receivers Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden that are now on NFL rosters.
"It was basically just a learning experience. Just watching guys like Tez and Traeshon, seeing what they do and try and implement what they do as far as like routine, and implement it into my game."- Jeremiah McClellan
The 6-0, 195-pound native of St. Louis, Missouri, only appeared in four games in 2024, totaling 30 offensive snaps with 24 yards on three catches. So the question is which spot does he feel most comfortable in?
For McClellan he doesn't care where the coaching staff assigns him because he has one mindset, to be "wherever I can make the team the best."
Looking on the Horizon
Fall camp has brought upon a lot of competition among the young receiving core in fighting for spots. Especially to fulfill the opening caused by Evan Stewart's knee injury that has sidelined him this year.
"Everybody is just competing. It's a whole bunch of dog's in the room, everybody wants it. Everyday you got to bring your A-game."- Jeremiah McClellan
With the Ducks first preseason game on Aug. 30 against the Montana State Bobcats, the battle for reps and starting positions is far from over, but time is ticking, and it will have to be established based on performance not rankings outside of the program.