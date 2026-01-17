What Tight End Roger Saleapaga's Transfer Means For Oregon

Former Oregon Ducks tight end Roger Saleapaga, who found himself behind top talent like Louisville transfer Jamari Johnson and potential first round NFL Draft pick Kenyon Sadiq on the depth chart, announced his commitment to the BYU Cougars on Friday, Jan. 16. With two years of eligibility remaining, Saleapaga is the fourth tight end from Oregon to enter the portal.

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Roger Saleapaga (83) celebrates with fans after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Saleapaga's Production with Oregon Ducks

Though it's quite the challenge to take snaps away from Sadiq or Johnson, Saleapaga was already at a disadvantage recovering from an ACL injury that shortened his freshman season but appeared to be in the conversation with Johnson preseason.

Saleapaga experienced modified drills leading up to the 2025-2026 season, according to the Ducks' former tight end coach and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

"The cool thing about Roger is, Roger doesn't seemingly care. He is 1,000 miles an hour, full go. I was like, 'Hey, we might have to modify some of your reps.' And he's like, 'I don't want any of that'. It's really cool to watch a kid that went through what he went through and come out and is like running around like nothing happened," Mehringer said in August.

Saleapaga put in three receptions for 26 yards this season as the third up tight end. He punched in one touchdown during Oregon's 56-22 loss in the Peach Bowl to the Indiana Hoosiers with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Saleapaga's involvement over 11 games with Oregon is based mostly in special teams blocking.

Oregon tight ends Patrick Herbert, left, Roger Saleapaga and Kenyon Sadiq work out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon Ducks To BYU Cougars

Though prior to Saleapaga's commitment to BYU, former Oregon receiver Kyler Kasper announced his departure for the Cougars, the young tight end also has a familial connection to BYU. The former Duck is related to BYU offensive lineman Keanu Saleapaga,

Saleapaga is joining a second tight end to commit to BYU in the transfer portal, with former USC Trojan Walker Lyons on Jan. 9.

MORE: $2 Million Quarterback Dylan Raiola Bringing Strong NIL Portfolio to Oregon

MORE: No. 1 Offensive Tackle In Transfer Portal Eyes Texas And Oregon

MORE: NFL Draft Dominoes Falling For Oregon Ducks With Dillon Thieneman Decision

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon tight end Roger Saleapaga works out during practice with the Oregon Ducks Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

How Saleapaga's Departure Affects Oregon

With the departure of Saleapaga to the Cougars and Sadiq to the 2026 NFL Draft, that leaves Johnson (who announced his return to Oregon on Tuesday) as the most proven weapon in the tight end corps for the Ducks.

On the opposite side of the transfer portal, Ducks also added tight end Andrew Olesh from Penn State. The 6-5, 236 pound Pennsylvania native was already recruited heavily by the Ducks before committing to the Nittany Lions during his high school days (On3 Sports ranked him as the No. 1 tight end in his class of 2025).

Oregon also signed five-star tight end recruit Kendre Harrison who joined the team as an early enrollee in the winter, which might've been an early signal that the younger tight ends in Oregon's ranks were considering a departure.

For the future of the Oregon tight ends, it appears Oregon's answer is a choice between portal additions, current athletes, and high school recruitment.