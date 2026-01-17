What Tight End Roger Saleapaga's Transfer Means For Oregon
In this story:
Former Oregon Ducks tight end Roger Saleapaga, who found himself behind top talent like Louisville transfer Jamari Johnson and potential first round NFL Draft pick Kenyon Sadiq on the depth chart, announced his commitment to the BYU Cougars on Friday, Jan. 16. With two years of eligibility remaining, Saleapaga is the fourth tight end from Oregon to enter the portal.
Saleapaga's Production with Oregon Ducks
Though it's quite the challenge to take snaps away from Sadiq or Johnson, Saleapaga was already at a disadvantage recovering from an ACL injury that shortened his freshman season but appeared to be in the conversation with Johnson preseason.
Saleapaga experienced modified drills leading up to the 2025-2026 season, according to the Ducks' former tight end coach and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.
"The cool thing about Roger is, Roger doesn't seemingly care. He is 1,000 miles an hour, full go. I was like, 'Hey, we might have to modify some of your reps.' And he's like, 'I don't want any of that'. It's really cool to watch a kid that went through what he went through and come out and is like running around like nothing happened," Mehringer said in August.
Saleapaga put in three receptions for 26 yards this season as the third up tight end. He punched in one touchdown during Oregon's 56-22 loss in the Peach Bowl to the Indiana Hoosiers with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Saleapaga's involvement over 11 games with Oregon is based mostly in special teams blocking.
Oregon Ducks To BYU Cougars
Though prior to Saleapaga's commitment to BYU, former Oregon receiver Kyler Kasper announced his departure for the Cougars, the young tight end also has a familial connection to BYU. The former Duck is related to BYU offensive lineman Keanu Saleapaga,
Saleapaga is joining a second tight end to commit to BYU in the transfer portal, with former USC Trojan Walker Lyons on Jan. 9.
MORE: $2 Million Quarterback Dylan Raiola Bringing Strong NIL Portfolio to Oregon
MORE: No. 1 Offensive Tackle In Transfer Portal Eyes Texas And Oregon
MORE: NFL Draft Dominoes Falling For Oregon Ducks With Dillon Thieneman Decision
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
How Saleapaga's Departure Affects Oregon
With the departure of Saleapaga to the Cougars and Sadiq to the 2026 NFL Draft, that leaves Johnson (who announced his return to Oregon on Tuesday) as the most proven weapon in the tight end corps for the Ducks.
On the opposite side of the transfer portal, Ducks also added tight end Andrew Olesh from Penn State. The 6-5, 236 pound Pennsylvania native was already recruited heavily by the Ducks before committing to the Nittany Lions during his high school days (On3 Sports ranked him as the No. 1 tight end in his class of 2025).
Oregon also signed five-star tight end recruit Kendre Harrison who joined the team as an early enrollee in the winter, which might've been an early signal that the younger tight ends in Oregon's ranks were considering a departure.
For the future of the Oregon tight ends, it appears Oregon's answer is a choice between portal additions, current athletes, and high school recruitment.
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.