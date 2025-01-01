Rose Bowl Score Prediction: Oregon Ducks Beating Ohio State Buckeyes?
PASADENA — The rematch of the year is less than 24 hours away. The No. 1 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes on New Year’s Day inside the iconic Rose Bowl. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season, with Oregon winning the first matchup 32-31 back in October. That win, combined with the then-No. 1 Texas loss to No. 5 Georgia the following week, set the Ducks up to take the No. 1 spot in the polls, and the Ducks have yet to give up that spot.
Ahead of the Rose Bowl, ESPN revealed its score prediction for the matchup:
ESPN’s Score Prediction: Oregon 38, Ohio State 35
“Oregon will take the early lead behind [Tez] Johnson and quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but Ohio State will rally as Emeka Egbuka records two touchdown passes. Ultimately, an Oregon team with the better quarterback and offensive line will take control in the fourth quarter, as Jordan James scores late to push the Ducks into the semis," ESPN included in its prediction.
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes enter Wednesday’s matchup seeking redemption after falling to Oregon in October and losing their opportunity to compete in the Big Ten title game due to being upset by Michigan. On the other hand, Oregon is looking to remain undefeated and establish their dominance not only in the Big Ten conference but across the nation.
Although this is the second meeting between the two teams, it is a completely different game as both teams look undeniably different than they did in October. The stakes are also monumentally higher. The winner will advance to face the winner of No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Arizona State, while the loser’s chance at a national championship will be over.
“It’s been some time since then. So, teams are different, like I said, the environment’s different, and the stakes are different.”
Despite being the No. 1 team in the nation and the lone FBS team with an undefeated record, the Ducks are slight underdogs in the coming game. According to FanDuel, Ohio State is favored by 2.5 points.
“Nobody believed in us in the first place, so why believe now?” said Oregon receiver Tez Johnson when asked about Oregon being an underdog against Ohio State.
FanDuel isn’t the only organization that lists Oregon as the underdog. Despite having a score prediction that favors Oregon, ESPN Analytics gives the Buckeyes a 53.7% chance of winning compared to 46.3% for Oregon.
The road to the College Football Playoff continues on Jan. 1 as the Ducks and the Buckeyes compete in the historic Rose Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on ESPN.
