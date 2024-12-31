Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal: No. 1 Running Back Makhi Hughes To Commit To Oregon?

The Oregon Ducks are trending in the transfer portal for former Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes. 5-11, 210-pound sophomore is the third-highest ranked player remaining in the transfer portal and is planning a visit to the Ole Miss Rebels later this week. Hughes has two years of eligibility remaining.

Arden Cravalho

Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) celebrates with offensive lineman Vincent Murphy (64) after scoring a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) celebrates with offensive lineman Vincent Murphy (64) after scoring a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The momentum has shifted towards the Oregon Ducks to land the star running back Makhi Hughes from the Tulane Green Wave. He's the third-highest ranked player available that remains in the transfer portal and the No. 1 running back according to On3, and he will have two seasons of eligibility left.

Hughes ran for 2,779 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns on 523 carries in two collegiate seasons. He also has 243 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on 30 catches during that span.

Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4)
Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes (21) runs against UTSA Roadrunners running back Kevorian Barnes (4) during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

According to On3's Pete Nakos, the 5-11, 210-pound running back is planning a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels later this week, but Oregon is trending to land Hughes. His younger brother is Na'eem Offord, Oregon's 2025 five-star cornerback commit out of Birmingham, Alabama, which only helps Oregon's case.

It could be another family affair in Eugene just like when Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was throwing to his brother, current Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson.

In Oregon's backfield next season, coach Dan Lanning will be bringing in four-star running back Jordon Davison out of the recruiting class of 2025. At this moment, it is expected that one of the Ducks' junior running backs, Jordan James or Noah Whittington, will likely to enter his name in the NFL Draft.

James has rushed for 1,253 yards and 15 touchdowns on 226 so far this season. Whittington has totaled for 537 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns on 112 carries plus 106 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns on 18 catches.

Oregon will also have junior running back Jay Harris, freshman running back Da'Juan Riggs, sophomore running back Ellis Bynum, junior running back Brison Cobbins, sophomore running back Jayden Limar, junior running back Kilohana Haasenritter on the roster in 2025.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

According to On3, the Ducks currently have the fourth-ranked transfer portal class behind the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, No. 2 Ole Miss Rebels, and No. 1 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The six commits for Oregon out of the portal are USC Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander, Louisville Cardinals tight end Jamari Johnson, Purdue Boilermakers safety Dillon Thieneman, Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Theran Johnson, Texas State Bobcats offensive tackle Alex Harkey, and Nevada Wolfpack offensive tackle Isaiah World.

The rematch between the Ducks and the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes out of the Big Ten Conference is the most anticipated and most expensive quarterfinal matchup in the College Football Playoff. Fans from both Eugene and Columbus will be making their way to Pasadena, California, to watch the Rose Bowl matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. PT.

