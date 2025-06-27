San Francisco 49ers Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir Arrested in Los Angeles
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on a charge for obstruction of justice Thursday, according to ESPN. The former Oregon Ducks starter was later released Friday morning and now has a court appearance scheduled for next month.
The news was first reported by TMZ Sports.
Officers witnessed Lenoir, 25, and another man named Marcus Cunningham "double-parked and blocking traffic," according to TMZ.
Lenoir was arrested after he and two other men were spotted by officers in one of the parked vehicles with a firearm. According to the report, one of the men tossed the keys to Lenoir. After police asked for them, Lenoir then threw the keys to another man in the car in an attempt to hide them.
TMZ Sports reported that Cunningham was also arrested with a charge of possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
Lenoir's arrest comes after he signed a five-year, $92 million contract extension with the 49ers in November. San Francisco originally selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft after four years at Oregon. He then earned his way into a career-altering contract prior to the end of his fourth season with the 49ers.
Niners coach Kyle Shanahan had some big-time praise for Lenoir last season.
"He is exactly what you want a 49er to play like," Shanahan said. "He started out really well, made a couple mistakes early on as a rookie and lost his confidence just a little bit, I thought, his rookie year. Then that second season, the way he came back in the offseason, kind of just possessed to get that job back, and he's kind of owned it ever since. He's been a stud for a while to me, and he gets better each year. He's having a hell of a year."
In four years with San Francisco, Lenoir has started 47 of 62 career regular-season games while posting 265 total tackles (177 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, 26 pass breakups and six interceptions.
He's also started all six career playoff games, which includes appearances in two NFC Championships along with Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs in Feb. 2024. In that 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs, Lenoir had eight total tackles.
During his time with Oregon, Lenoir played in 47 games across his four seasons in Eugene. He finished his Ducks career with 159 total tackles (112 solo), one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles, 21 pass breakups and six interceptions.
He won back-to-back Pac-12 Championships in the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Oregon.
The Niners veterans will report to training camp on July 22. San Francisco will then begin the preseason at home against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 9 before starting the regular season Week 1 at the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 7.