Deommodore Lenoir Signs $92 Million Contract Extension With San Francisco 49ers: Kyle Shanahan Raves
Former Oregon Ducks cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is now among the highest paid at his position in the National Football League. His five-year, $92 million contract extension ($18.4 million per season) with the San Francisco 49ers makes him currently the No. 12 richest cornerback in the NFL this season.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning may have never had the opportunity to coach the elite talent but should be thrilled about what this pay raise will do for his future recruiting at the defensive back position.
Through nine games this season with the Niners, Lenoir has two interceptions (tied for No. 17), 53 total tackles (tied for No. 65), six pass deflections (tied for No. 34), and one forced fumble (tied for No. 34). He has been one of the most versatile players within the 49ers franchise since being drafted back in 2021 with the No. 172 overall pick in the fifth round. Lenoir has the ability to be placed wherever is asked upon him within the 49ers elite defense such as the outside corner or in the slot when in a nickel package.
"He is exactly what you want a 49er to play like. He started out really well, made a couple mistakes early on as a rookie and lost his confidence just a little bit, I thought, his rookie year. Then that second season, the way he came back in the offseason, kind of just possessed to get that job back, and he's kind of owned it ever since. He's been a stud for a while to me, and he gets better each year. He's having a hell of a year."- San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan
The former Duck spent his entire collegiate career from 2017-20 in Eugene. Lenoir put up spectacular numbers during that stretch with 159 total tackles, six interceptions, 21 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 47 games played. He earned a spot on the Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference second team in back-to-back seasons in 2019 and 2020 because of his efforts. Oregon wouldn't have won the 2020 Rose Bowl over Wisconsin without his two vital fumble recoveries.
Lenoir deserves every penny that general manager John Lynch and the rest of the San Francisco front office is paying him as he has proved to be one of the top cornerbacks since entering the league.
