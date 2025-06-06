Denver Broncos Offensive Lineman Makes Bold Prediction For Quarterback Bo Nix
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix turned heads during his rookie season, playing his way into the Offensive Rookie of the Year race while also leading Denver to the playoffs. What are the expectations for the former Oregon Ducks quarterback as he enters his second year in the NFL, playing for Broncos coach Sean Payton?
The Denver Post's Troy Renck interviewed Denver offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey, and McGlinchey revealed the confidence he has in Nix.
"The confidence, the competitiveness, the willingness to get after Sean (Payton) at times, this is Bo's team. He knows that. Everybody knows that. And it's really cool to see him manage expectations. he doesn't give a ****. He has such a talent of blocking out anything that doesn't matter to him. I think that's what separates the great oens: simplifying your life to make sure that everything is going towards one goal. The way he has looked the last two weeks, this kid is on his way to really taking off," McGlinchey told Renck.
McGlinchey has been in the NFL since 2018 and has played for the Broncos since 2023. He witnessed firsthand Nix's quick adjustment to the professional level as the former Oregon Duck threw for 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions as a rookie.
If Nix is truly prepared to take another step forward in his development, as his teammate McGlinchey believes, the Broncos could compete with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers for the AFC West title.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl are +2500, tied with a division rival in the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos and Chargers are just outside of the top-10 favorites to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but both Denver and Los Angeles have minus odds of making the playoffs, per DraftKings.
The Chiefs have the fourth-best odds (+750) of winning another title with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid. Still, there is optimism surrounding Nix in Denver.
Some criticized Payton and the Broncos for drafting Nix out of Oregon with a first round pick, but Nix and Payton seemingly proved their doubters wrong. According to McGlinchey, people inside Denver's organization realized early on Nix's potential.
"We were all seeing and saying the same things," McGlinchey said to Renck..
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has made a habit of producing NFL-ready players with the Ducks, and he gave credit to the players and their work ethic.
“We're building something and we're getting better and better each year. It speaks to our players, the work that they put in," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "And then the aspirations, every guy dreams of getting the opportunity to play in the NFL. But I think it says if you come to Oregon, you got a real shot at doing it.”
The Broncos finished 8-9 in 2023 before Nix led them to a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance. What will 2025 have in store for Denver?
