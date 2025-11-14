Breaking Down Sean Payton’s Comments About Troy Franklin Before Chiefs Game
The Denver Broncos have a massive matchup ahead against the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. It's a test that will demand their best offensive performance yet. For Denver to keep pace, second-year quarterback Bo Nix and receiver Troy Franklin will need to extend the surge they’ve built over the past several weeks.
The trust between former Oregon Ducks teammates Nix and Franklin has been impossible to ignore. After reuniting in Denver, the duo has reignited the timing and chemistry that made them one of college football’s most efficient passing combinations in Eugene.
After Nix shattered expectations as a rookie in 2024, Franklin has taken over Denver's top receiver role in 2025.
In candid comments, Denver coach Sean Payton shed light on why Franklin has earned a larger role in the offense. Notably, Franklin's "explosiveness" and smooth transitions are turning the heads of the Broncos coaching staff in his break out season.
What Sean Payton Said About Troy Franklin
Payton loves what he is seeing in Franklin's second season.
"He's getting more snaps and one of the things he can do well is transition and a lot of teams are using this turbo motion. He's explosive," Payton said. "It's one thing to say run fast sideways and then make a left hand turn and then run a route."
"He can bend and transition. It's a little bit like last year - remember in training camp we see the progression - that we saw kind of in (Marvin) Mims a year ago," Payton continued.
It's clear how much more confident and comfortable Franklin is in his second season... and it's leading to major production. Over the past four games, Franklin has been targeted 37 times and scored four touchdowns. Those stats are notable considering veteran receiver Courtland Sutton has 26 targets and one touchdown over the last four games.
Franklin's leap has been a major highlight on the Bronco's seven game winning streak.
Ducks Dominating In Denver
Nix was selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. When the Broncos then drafted Nix's top-target and friend in Franklin in the fourth round on the draft... Nix swiftly facetime'd Franklin.
"Let's go brother!" Nix screamed in delight. "You're a Bronco! Man, I am so excited! That couldn't have worked out more perfect."
"They got a steal and they don't even know it yet. You've got your quarterback. I'm excited for you and I'm excited for us. We are going to have a good time," Nix said.
Nix's words in 2024 are proving to be true, just one year later.
Franklin played with the Oregon Ducks from 2021 through 2023. He totaled 2,483 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. Franklin’s best season was in 2023, with Nix as his quarterback. Franklin had 1,383 receiving yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Breaks Down Adjusting Game Plan Amid Injuries
MORE: What Oregon's New Helmet And Uniforms Say About the Program’s Identity
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Minnesota In Prime Time On Friday Night
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Broncos vs. Chiefs
As the Broncos prepare for a Chiefs defense built on disguises and pressure, the connection between Nix and Franklin could be one of Denver’s most important advantages.
The Broncos are currently leading the AFC West with an 8-2 record, an impressive turnaround after a 1-2 start. Nix and Franklin's surge has put real pressure on a division that Kansas City has owned for nearly a decade... the Chiefs have won nine straight division titles but sit at 5-4 entering this matchup.
Denver and Kansas City kick off at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 16 in Denver. With the division suddenly up for grabs, it may be the Ducks chemistry between Nix and Franklin that ends up swinging one of the AFC’s most pivotal games.
It's also notable that Oregon coach Dan Lanning is a long-time Chiefs fan... But with two of his former stars on the opposing team, possibly Lanning is in a win-win situation on Sunday.