Shocking Statistic Reveals Balance of Oregon Ducks Offense
The Oregon Ducks are 8-1 and are a top-10 team in the country. They have one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Dante Moore and signed one of the top wide receiver recruits in the last five years in Dakorien Moore. Additionally, offensive coordinator Will Stein has had back-to-back top 15 passing offenses in the country coming into this season.
And yet, Oregon have yet to have a wide receiver hit the century mark in receiving yards through nine games this season. Without a superstar standing out above the rest, Oregon's passing attack is rather balanced and can beat opponents in a number of different ways.
Haunting Preseason Injury
When the Ducks were out of spring practices, they had a vastly different looking wide receiver room because of one player, Evan Stewart.
Stewart was one of the top returning wide receivers in the country coming into this season. When he suffered an injury during the summer that, it was a crushing blow to Oregon's passing attack.
The thought was that the five-star signee Dakorien Moore would slide into Stewart's role as the No. 1 wide receiver in the Ducks' offense. Currently, Moore is the team's leading receiver with 28 catches for 443 yards and three touchdowns. A big part of that is because he has become one of the focal points of Oregon's offense because of Stewart's absence in the lineup.
Big Target
A big reason for the lack of 100-yard game from a wide receiver is because of tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
One of the top tight ends in the country, Sadiq is the second-leading receiver on the Ducks. He has reeled in 22 receptions for 311 yards and five touchdwons. Sadiq's presence in the offense alleviates the need for their Nos. 2, 3, and 4 wide receivers to produce at a high rate.
The 6-3, 245 pound tight end would be a top receiving option in any offense across the country and has been an invaulable part to the Ducks' passing game. If not for Sadiq, the receiving yard totals per game might be lower.
Back On Track
The Ducks have plenty of reasons for optimism heading into the final stretch of the season. Not only do they have favorable matchups vs. Minnesota, USC, and Washington, each in the bottom half of the conference passing yards allowed, but they will be getting healthy.
In the win over Iowa, Dakorien Moore and Sadiq both missed with injury. After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that both players should be good moving forward.
If Oregon can get an increase in production from their wide receivers in the final three games of the season and into the postseason, it could bode well for their chances of winning the College Football Playoff.