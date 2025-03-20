NFL Free Agent Stefon Diggs Sign With Denver Broncos Over New England Patriots? Best Fits
NFL free agent receiver Stefon Diggs is on the open market and visited the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports. Diggs, who is recovering from an ACL injury that cut his 2024 season with the Houston Texans short, is one of the best free agents still available.
Before Patriots fans start buying Diggs jerseys... The Denver Broncos, quarterback Bo Nix and coach Sean Payton are also a great fit for Diggs.
The former Oregon Duck star Nix desperately needs another reliable target alongside No. 1 receiver Courtland Sutton, and Diggs would give the Broncos' receiver room a veteran presence.
Notable free agents Cooper Kupp (Seahawks), Davante Adams (Rams) and DK Metcalf (Pittsburgh Steelers) have found other homes. Diggs and receiver Amari Cooper remain as the best available free agents at the position.
Diggs and the Broncos have been linked by many NFL insiders as a great fit for his next destination. The Patriots and Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks are also potential destinations.
Nix shattered expectations in 2024 to become a contender for NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024. The Oregon-fan favorite was drafted with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and led the Broncos back to the NFL Playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl run in 2015. Ducks fans would love to see Nix continue his success in the NFL and he needs receivers to do so.
Is Diggs healthy? The four-time Pro Bowler Diggs is our months post ACL operation, and the beginning of the NFL season would be 10 months post-op. It might be a tight recovery timeline but Diggs is one of the toughest receivers in the league. Diggs had who only missed a combined 11 games over his first nine NFL seasons, before the knee injury last season.
Before the injury in 2024, Diggs recorded six straight seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards. The 2015 NFL Draft fifth-round pick had his best season in 2020 with the Buffalo Bills, totaling career-highs in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).
Possibly Denver will address its need at receiver in the NFL Draft, as many Ducks fans hope Payton will consider adding Oregon receiver Tez Johnson to reunite with Nix in the NFL.
Currently, the Broncos receiver room consists of Sutton, Marvin Mims, Devaughn Vele, (former Duck) Troy Franklin and Trent Sherfield.
For the 2025 NFL Draft-hopeful Johnson, it would be would be a dream to learn from Payton and be reunited with former teammates Nix and Franklin.
“It would be great,” Johnson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus before the start of the 2024 season. “I told Bo, 'If Sean Payton drafts me, we're making a movie - we're definitely going to make a movie, me and you, the starring characters.' If Sean Payton drafts me, which I would love, I'll be reunited with Bo and Troy Franklin."
“And I think we could win a Super Bowl,” Johnson added.
Ducks fans would love to see Nix reach his full potential in the NFL. Denver did sign tight end Evan Engram in NFL Free Agency, which is a needed boost to its offense. But addressing the wide receiver position remains a need.