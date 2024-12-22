Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Bucky Irving Injury Update: Dallas Cowboys, Sunday Night Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to face off on Sunday Night Football. What is the injury status of Tampa Bay's rookie running back Bucky Irving? The former Oregon Ducks running back has been dealing with injuries throughout the second half of the season, but Irving is less than 200 yards away from the 1,000-yard rushing mark in his rookie year.
According to Tampa Bay's official injury report, Irving is dealing with multiple injuries to his back and his hip. In the week of practice leading up to the Week 16 game against the Cowboys, Irving was a limited participant in practice. On Friday, however, the former Oregon Duck was able to fully participate in practice.
Irving was not listed on the team's official injury report before the game, meaning he should be good to go for the Sunday Night Football contest.
With 852 yards on the season, Irving needs 148 yards over his next two games in order to pass the century mark for rushing yards. He averages 60.9 yards per game, so Irving's statline will be one to watch as the regular season reaches its conclusion.
Tampa Bay entered the season with Rachaad White as the team's starting running back, but Irving has impressed nearly every time he touches the ball. The former Oregon Duck leads the team in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns.
Heading into the game against Dallas, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an 8-6 record with a one-game lead over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. The Atlanta coaching staff benched starting quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. as the Falcons look to make a push for the postseason.
The NFC Wild Card race is a tight one, with the Washington Commanders currently holding the final spot with a 9-5 record. Should Tampa Bay lose the division to the Falcons, the odds are slim of making the playoffs through the wild card.
The Cowboys have struggled after starting quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury to his hamstring. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush was thrust into the starting role, and Dallas is currently on the outside looking in for the playoffs with a 6-8 record.
The Dallas defense, led by defensive end Micah Parsons, ranks No. 29 out of 32 in the NFL in rushing yards per game, giving up 136 yards per game to opposing offenses' rushing attacks. With Tampa Bay wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out with injury, Irving is expected to receive a decent amount of carries against the Cowboys.
