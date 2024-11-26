Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons Disses Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Heisman Chances
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons feels strongly about Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty winning the Heisman Trophy over Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter.
Parsons took to social media on Monday, proclaiming Jeanty as the Heisman Trophy winner with one more week remaining in the regular season. The Boise State running back has already rushed for 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns.
However, the sportsbooks in Las Vegas seem to disagree with Parsons. Hunter is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, but Jeanty is close behind. Gabriel has consistently held the third- or fourth-best odds to win the prestigious award, trading places with Miami Hurricanes Cam Ward.
Hunter has the unique ability to not only play both offense and defense, but he makes an impact as both wide receiver and defensive back. The Colorado Buffaloes star leads his team with 1,036 receiving yards for 11 touchdowns, and his three interceptions are also the most on the Colorado defense.
Gabriel has made history with the Oregon Ducks, as his 180 career touchdowns breaks the NCAA all-time record. Led by Gabriel, the Oregon Ducks are 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in both the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Top-25 Poll.
As the college football year reaches its end, many awards are announcing their finalists. Gabriel, Jeanty, and Hunter were named the three finalists for the Maxwell Award on Tuesday. While the Heisman Trophy is one of the most famous individual accolades in college football, the Maxwell Award is annually given to the most outstanding player in the country.
Gabriel is also a finalist for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. The other two finalists are Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. After Gabriel was announced as one of the final three players for the Maxwell Award, many fans argued that Ward deserves to be honored over the Oregon Ducks quarterback.
The finalists for the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy are not always identical, but Gabriel's inclusion in the Maxwell Award's final group serves as a strong indication that Gabriel will be invited to New York City as a finalist for the Heisman.
The Maxwell Award winner and the Davey O'Brien Award winner will be announced on Dec. 12 on ESPN. The Heisman Trophy ceremony is on Dec. 14.
