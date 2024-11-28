Ranking NFL Rookie Quarterbacks: Denver Broncos Bo Nix Tops Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels?
Through 12 weeks of the season, is Denver Broncos rookie Bo Nix the best quarterback of his NFL Draft class? The former Oregon Ducks star leads all rookies with 21 total touchdowns, and he leads all rookie quarterbacks with 16 touchdown passes.
Nix was the sixth quarterback taken in the NFL Draft and is proving to be a steal.
Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels seemed like the most comfortable rookie to start the season, but the Commanders have lost three consecutive games. Drafted No. 2 overall after shining with the LSU Tigers, Daniels has scored 17 touchdowns, 12 through the air and five on the ground.
The No. 1 overall pick, Chicago Bears starter Caleb Williams is already working with his second offensive coordinator in the NFL. The Bears are 4-7, but the former USC Trojan has shown flashes of the potential that led many to label Williams a "generational talent." After the Bears fired Shane Waldron and promoted Thomas Brown to offensive coordinator, Williams has looked better each week.
Daniels is currently the favorite to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Nix's betting odds have been surging after his last few performances. Despite the odds, Nix is currently the best rookie quarterback, followed by Daniels and then Williams.
Both Nix and Daniels have the same record, and both rookie quarterbacks have their respective teams in postseason position. While Williams and the Bears are most likely missing the playoffs, they play in arguably the NFL's toughest division this season, the NFC North. Both Williams and Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, yet Nix might be having the best rookie season out of his NFL Draft class.
Led by Nix and coach Sean Payton, the Broncos are 7-5, good for the third and final Wild Card spot in the current AFC playoff picture. Most recently, Nix and the Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders for the second time of the season, completing the sweep of their divisional opponent.
“It's huge. It's what your goal is going into the season," Nix said after the game. "They're a good football team. We played them two tough games. We got two good wins out of it. I know after last year, it was the opposite. It was good for us to find a way to win this game, find a way to go in a hostile road environment against a divisional team. They're fighting every week. They're a good football team. It was a good win for us."
Although they swept the Raiders, the Broncos have yet to beat the other teams in their division, the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Nix will have a rematch against both the Chiefs and Chargers as the Broncos attempt to make the playoffs with a rookie quarterback.
Nix and the Broncos play the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Maryland Terrapins In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Caleb Downs Says Ohio State Buckeyes 'Weren't Well Prepared' to Play Oregon Ducks
MORE: Who Will Oregon Ducks Face in Big Ten Championship Game: Ohio State, Indiana?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule: Washington Huskies Kickoff Time, TV Broadcast Announced
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update On Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Marcus Harper II
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch On Oregon Ducks: 'Our Guys Believe' In Upsets
MORE: Is 4-Star Tight End Andrew Olesh Flipping From Michigan Wolverines To Oregon Ducks?
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Anthony Jones Says Dan Lanning 'Keeps It Real'
MORE: Oregon Ducks Commit Brandon Finney Visiting Eugene Amid Penn State Flip Rumors
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reveals Quarterback Plans Against Oregon Ducks
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Denver Broncos' Bo Nix to Play in Primetime
MORE: Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota To Replace New York Giants' Daniel Jones?
MORE: Pat McAfee: Dan Lanning 'Feels Pretty Committed' To Oregon Ducks Amid NFL Coach Rumors