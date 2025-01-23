Ducks Digest

Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Snubbed For NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Nomination

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving had an outstanding first season in the NFL, yet was not named a finalist for 2024 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. Irving broke a franchise record in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Washington Commanders. Finalists for the award include Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, New York Giants' Malik Nabers and Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr.

Oct 27, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) prepares to warm up before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
The former Oregon Ducks star Irving was a fourth-round selection (No. 125 overall) and proved to be the steal of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dec 15, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) celebrates after a 54-yard run in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Irving led all rookies in rushing yards (1,122) and rushing touchdowns (8), while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. Most recently, in Tampa Bay's playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, Irving surpassed Warrick Dunn's record for the most single-game rushing yards by a rookie in franchise playoff history. Irving ran for 77 yards on 17 attempts and added a receiving touchdown on two receptions.

Maybe most impressive, Irving forced the highest missed tackle rate among ball carriers with at least 150 touches (35.8%) per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Irving earned the starting running back role over Rachaad White and out-touched White 40-3 in Tampa Bay’s final two games.

Dec 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Irving's 5.4 yards per carry was the third-highest mark in NFL history among rookies, trailing only Adrian Peterson (5.6 in 2007) and Clinton Portis (5.5 in 2002).

Buccaneers fans were so impressed with the rookie Irving they often chanted his name in the stands.

“Buh-kee, Buh-kee, Buh-kee!”

“Buck’s a ballplayer," said Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles. "His height and his size do not magnify how good he is as a running back. He can run up the middle, he can catch the ball, he’s tough, he finishes runs, he’s very good at making the first guy miss in the hole, and he had a heck of a ballgame.”

Irving breathed life into Tampa Bay's running game in the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay ranked dead last, 32nd, the previous two seasons in rushing yards. With Irving's help, Tampa Bay finished with the third-most rushing yards in the NFL. The 1.81 yards per carry increase from the 2023 season, 3.44, is the largest year-over-year increase by any team in the Super Bowl era.

Irving also made a quick impact on coach Bowles and offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

“He’s probably the first player in after me. When I go to the training room and workout, I see him in there," Bowles told the Tampa Bay team website. “To be that young and that early day-in and day-out, and to not have any mental errors, is impressive.”  

Irving is one of the most accomplished and beloved Ducks in the NFL. Irving had an incredible career as a Duck. In his two years at Oregon, Irving ran for 2,238 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. A versatile weapon, Irving added another 712 yards receiving, 87 receptions, and five receiving touchdowns.

It's a shock that Irving, who had one of the best rookie seasons ever, was not named a finalist for 2024 AP Offensive Rookie Of The Year.

