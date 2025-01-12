Ducks Digest

How To Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Washington Commanders NFL Wild Card: Preview, Betting Odds

Two of the most exciting rookies in the NFL are facing each other as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and rookie running back Bucky Irving are matched up with the Washington Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels in the NFL Wild Card. Preview, TV Channel, and betting odds for the game.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) tackles during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) tackles during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting the Washington Commanders on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT as part of the NFL Wild Card Round. The offenses of both Tampa Bay and Washington feature dynamic rookies in Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

A fan-favorite during his time with the Oregon Ducks, Irving led all rookies in rushing yards with 1,122. His 392 receiving yards game him 1,514 yards from scrimmage, leading all rookies as well. Midway through the year, Irving replaced Rachaad White as Tampa Bay's starting running back.

According to Pro Football Focus, Irving was the highest-rated rookie during the regular season. Right behind him, however, was Daniels. The rookie quarterback out of LSU is the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4)
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs with the ball as Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) tackles during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

How to Watch:

The Tampa Bay vs. Washington game will kick off at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on national TV by NBC.

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers across the major sportsbooks, the spread favors Tampa Bay over Washington by three points. The Buccaneers' moneyline line is set at -165 while the Commanders are +135. The over/under points total is 50.5.

MORE: NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year: Denver Broncos Bo Nix, Washington Jayden Daniels?

MORE: Boise State Football Accuses Oregon Ducks of Tampering

MORE: Oregon Ducks To Sign Transfer Portal Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon From USC Trojans?

Preview:

The odds indicate that Sunday night's matchup between the Buccaneers and Commanders will be a close one. Tampa Bay is the home team as the No. 3 seed by finishing the regular season 10-7 and winning the NFC South. Washington finished 12-5, but the Eagles won the NFC East with a record of 14-3. The Commanders hold the No. 6 seed as the second wild card team behind the Minnesota Vikings.

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield has a 2-2 playoff record in his career, winning a game in the postseason with the Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns. In four playoff games, Mayfield has thrown 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, averaging 288.3 passing yards per game.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on while leaving the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on while leaving the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

For Daniels, the Washington quarterback will be making his postseason debut against Tampa Bay. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and Daniels are the only rookie quarterbacks to lead their teams to the playoffs.

Irving was listed on the Buccaneers' official injury report during the week with an injured shoulder and shin, but he was a full participant in the team's practices. Other Tampa Bay starters are listed as questionable such as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and cornerback Jamel Dean.

Washington's injury report also features key players like wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Zach Ertz who both did not particpate in Wednesday's practice. Their status for the game remains unspecified.

MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Receiver Ryan Pellum Arrested for 'Pistol-Whipping' Assault

MORE: L.A. Chargers Jim Harbaugh Compares Justin Herbert To Joe Montana Before NFL Playoffs

MORE: Are Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Winners or Losers? Dan Lanning's Big Commitments

MORE: Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks No. 1, Raves About Coach Dan Lanning

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a 23-year old Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football