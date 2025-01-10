Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Hype Video Before Playoff Game vs. Buffalo Bills: Watch
After almost a decade, the Denver Broncos have clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 38-0 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs resting a majority of their starting players, the Broncos were able to cement a 10-7 season and a match-up against the Buffalo Bills. One of the key athletes that led to the Broncos' success so far this season? Former Oregon Duck quarterback and rookie Bo Nix.
So far this season, Nix has made a serious case for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Duck went 26-29 in passing with 321 yards and four touchdowns against the Chiefs on Sunday.
Thursday, Nix shared a motivational video to his social media to pump up his teammates before taking on quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills in a Wild Card game on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.
"It has been eight years since the Broncos have been to the playoffs," is how the video begins with a shot of the Bucky the Bronco statue and Mile High Stadium.
During the video, Nix and his teammates' highlights play as "Dream On" by Aerosmith plays in the background. The video has over 94,000 likes on Instagram, with many Broncos fans posting long, satirical comments yearning over Nix's leadership and their playoff hopes and dreams.
This season, Nix has a season passing completion rating of 66.3%. Nix has thrown for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns so far. When using his speed on the ground, Nix has amassed 430 yards and four touchdowns.
This season, Nix has thrown two 300-yard games, which were both at Mile High. The first being in November against the Atlanta Falcons with 307 yards, and the second against the Chiefs with 321 yards.
After their win against the Chiefs, the Broncos even boasted on social media about the former Duck turned rookie phenomenon.
After a practice on Wednesday, Nix assured the media that he wasn't worried about being the underdog in his upcoming Wild Card game.
“The advantage of being an underdog is the element of playing loose. In a way, you don’t have anything to lose," Nix said. "Nobody’s got all this pressure on you, so you can go out there and play your best because nobody expects you to do well anyway.
Nix continued.
“It’s cliché and it sounds cheesy, but most people, they literally didn’t expect us to be here so we might as well continue to not worry about those things. [We have to] do what we can do and just worry about ourselves. When we’ve done that this year, we’ve had good success, but it’s definitely not going to be easy," Nix said.
The Broncos kick off against the Bills on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT from Highmark Stadium.
