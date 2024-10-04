Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Michigan State Live Score Updates: Dillon Gabriel Leading The Nation

Live score updates as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the unranked Michigan State Spartans in Autzen Stadium on Friday, October 4 at 6 p.m. PT. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is leading college football with an 81.5 completion percentage. Can Gabriel and receiver Tez Johnson continue their excellent connection? Johnson is fresh off his second straight 100-yard game, racking up 11 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns last week at UCLA.

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) visits with family and fans before a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
EUGENE - The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are hosting the unranked Michigan State Spartans in Autzen Stadium on Friday, October 4 at 6 p.m. PT. Below are live game scoring updates.

This Big Ten conference matchup is highlighted by a familiar foe making his return to Eugene in Michigan State coach coach Jonathan Smith. Smith who led rival Oregon State for the past six years prior to taking over with the Spartans. Smith battled with Oregon coach Dan Lanning over the last two seasons, splitting with a 1-1 record between Oregon and Oregon State.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees warmups before the game against Boise State at Autzen in Eugene S
The Oregon football team will be hard to miss in this one as the Ducks are debuting theirbright yellow "Heroes" uniform combination, designed by coach Lanning and his family. The uniforms are designed to represent triumph and to show support for those who have battled cancer. Oregon and coach Lanning want to "stomp out cancer" and raise awareness in the fight for the cure.

Cancer hits close to home for the Lanning's as Coach Lanning's wife, Sauphia, completed treatment for bone cancer in 2017 and has been cancer-free since.

"So I was on a plane and I started sketching it out. It just kind of came to me," Sauphia Lanning said. "One really cool thing that I'm so glad was kept was the medical symbol that's put on for the doctors and the nurses, the true heroes."

Oregon Ducks Release Cancer 'Heroes' Uniforms Designed By Dan Lanning's Family
With a victory, Oregon would extend it's undefeated (6-0) streak in Friday night games in Autzen Stadium. The Ducks also have a chance to continue their recent success in night games as they prepare for Friday's 6 p.m. start. The Ducks are 6-0 under coach Lanning in games that begin at 6 p.m. PT or later.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is leading college football with an 81.5 completion percentage. Can Gabriel and receiver Tez Johnson continue their excellent connection? Johnson is fresh off his second straight 100-yard game, racking up 11 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns last week at UCLA following a seven-catch, 110-yard game at Oregon State. 

Can Gabriel and the Ducks stay undefeated? Oregon is a three-touchdown favorite over Michigan State.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) greets a fan after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium.
Below are live score updates. Oregon vs. Michigan State kicks off at 6 p.m. PT on FOX.

FIRST QUARTER

