Oregon Ducks Release Uniform for Oregon State Rivalry Game: PHOTOS
Ask anyone vaguely familiar with the Oregon Football team to tell you what they know about the Ducks, and you’ll probably get the same answer: their uniforms. Oregon’s legacy of styling and profiling is all thanks to a decades long partnership between the university and Oregon alumnus Phil Knight’s company Nike. The Ducks even released a half-hour documentary on their Youtube page during the off-season discussing the importance of the brand and its commitment to innovating Oregon’s style.
Speaking of innovation, the Ducks released their newest uniform combination to debut in rival territory for the teams’ game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis this Saturday at 12:30 P.M. Check out the photos below for the full fit.
For this game, the university encourages Duck fans to pull up to Corvallis wearing green to help shut out all the orange in Reser.
Debuting with an animation of linebacker Bryce Boettcher landing on exit 68 in Eugene, which leads to the I-5 highway and North to Corvallis, the new uniform combination sports base colors of white and green. The jersey is from the “Mighty Oregon” “Generation O” release, with a white base, green collar, detailing, and letters, with The Oregon Duck on the shoulders and yellow smaller detailing throughout. Green carries into the pants, with white detailing. Undergarments are white and so are the gloves with tri-color details.
The helmet is a metallic green with a satin yellow Oregon “O” on the sides. The facemask is the same color green as the helmet.
Oregon last wore white jerseys while playing the Beavers in 2016. Coincidentally, they also wore green pants in 2016, too. Oregon State won that game, 34-24. Since 2010, Oregon has worn white jerseys four times vs. the Beavers in 2010, 2012, 2016, and now. Two of those three times Oregon wore white jerseys, they won.
Oregon’s two previous uniform combinations against Idaho and Boise State both prominently featured the same apple green jersey with yellow numbers, collars, and detailing. The Oregon Duck logo sits on the shoulders of each jersey. Against Idaho, Oregon paired this jersey with their Generation O “Gang Green” all apple green ensemble. Their helmet vs. Idaho was green, with a yellow “O” on the sides, and a yellow facemask.
Against Boise State, Oregon paired the apple green jersey with white pants, a white under-clothes, and green gloves with yellow detailing. The helmets were a similar green with yellow “O” design like the Idaho helmets, but with a green face mask matching the base helmet paint.
The Ducks released the “Gang Green” all green combination, a “Mighty Oregon” white uniform, and the “Fly Era” blackout combination prior to the start of the season.
The “Fly Era” black uniform sports a unique shoulder pad combination of carbon fiber patterned wings and steel plating, alluding to the generations of Oregon uniforms. The “Fly Era” has detailing of white and green throughout, but predominantly keeps an inky black. With silver wings on the sides, the matter helmet sports a black base.
The “Mighty Oregon” honors the 1997 Ducks squad, with apple green and yellow detailing and an Oregon Duck mascot logo on the white jersey. Paired with yellow pants, tri-colored shoes and gloves, and a yellow helmet with a green “O” and white and green stripes up the center of the helmet. The helmet’s face mask is yellow to match the base helmet color.
Oregon’s new uniform era is inspired by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, ultimately brought to life by Van Horne Designs and Nike. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
You can check out this uniform arrangement during Oregon’s rivalry game against the Beavers this Saturday, at 12:30 P.M. PST.
