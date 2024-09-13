Oregon Ducks Updated Injury Report For Oregon State Rivalry Matchup
The Oregon Ducks are still dealing with some injuries on both sides of the ball as they get ready to visit the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 14, in the 128th edition of the rivalry, this time as non-conference opponents.
The team will release an official availability report two hours before kickoff, but for now, per here's an unofficial idea as the team makes the short trip up north to Corvallis.
WR Gary Bryant Jr.
Bryant Jr. is considered doubtful to play with an undisclosed injury. However, he was listed as questionable on the team's official injury report prior to the win over Boise State. The veteran has missed the first two games this season but would bring some valuable experience to the pass-catching corps if he returns soon.
In his first season with the Ducks last year, Bryant Jr. had 30 catches for 442 yards and four touchdowns. He played the first three seasons of his collegiate career at USC, where he tallied 53 catches 645 yards and seven scores, with a large portion of this production coming during his career-best 2021 campaign.
DB Jahlil Florence
Florence has missed the first two games, but some recent practice availability could indicate a return sooner rather than later.
A San Diego native, Florence had a steady role in Oregon's secondary last season. He's now in his third year with the Ducks and will be looking to re-join a secondary that's since added transfers Jabbar Muhammad (Washington) and Brandon Johnson (Duke).
During his first two collegiate seasons, Florence has posted 35 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and two interceptions.
OL Matthew Bedford
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said that he's "confident" Bedford will play against the Beavers despite dealing with a knee injury that's kept him out of practice during the week.
"Better and better," Lanning said of Bedford. "Confident he could (play)."
DB Dakoda Fields
Fields had yet to make his college debut after being out the first two games with a knee injury, and he has no timetable for a return after Lanning prior to the season that he'd be out for "awhile."
The freshman defensive back will likely be a key part of Oregon's future, but for now, he'll have to continue watching from the sidelines.
OL Dave Iuli
Iuli was ruled out prior to the season opener vs. Idaho before missing last week's win over Boise State. It's unclear what his chances are of playing against Oregon State, but the offensive line could certainly use his presence.
DL My'Keil Gardner
Garnder has missed the first two games of the season with a foot injury. He's been seen riding a scooter on campus per a Ducks Wire report, potentially signaling that he's got some waiting to do before taking the field for the Ducks this season.
The Ducks and Beavers will kick off from Corvallis on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Gets Engaged
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Dillon Gabriel, Offensive Line Inconsistencies
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers: Channel, Streaming, Preview
MORE: Pac-12 Conference Expansion: Oregon Ducks Still Winners in Big Ten Realignment?
MORE: Oregon Ducks In Trouble? College Football Analyst Joel Klatt Thinks So
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniform for Oregon State Rivalry Game: PHOTOS