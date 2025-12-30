Texas Tech's David Bailey Gives Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Shocking NFL Comparison

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is considered one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft should he choose to declare, and Texas Tech Red Raiders star linebacker David Bailey seems to agree. Ahead of the Orange Bowl between No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 5 Oregon, Bailey compared Moore to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who recently clinced the NFC North division title in his second year in the NFL.

What David Bailey Said About Dante Moore

"Maybe Caleb Williams a little bit. I don't know. He has a unique play style. I know he likes to stay in the pocket a little bit more and rely on his passing ability. He's super talented," Bailey said when asked if Moore reminded him of any quarterback.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Like Bailey mentions, Moore is not known for extending plays and improvising quite like Williams. However, the arm talent in both quarterbacks is undeniable. Moore might be inexperienced as a starting quarterback compared to some of Oregon's previous passers, but his poise and accuracy are some of his biggest strengths.

David Bailey on Oregon's Offense

Bailey was also asked to describe the Ducks offense in three words, and his choices were quite complimentary of Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein's unit.

"Explosive, physical, talented," said Bailey.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the plane as the Oregon Ducks arrive in Miami, Florida on Dec. 29, 2025, ahead of the Orange Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech is bringing in a highly-touted defense to the Orange Bowl, ranking No. 1 in turnovers gained, No. 3 in total defense, No. 3 in scoring defense, and No. 6 in sacks in the country. The Red Raiders are dominant in other categories as well like tackles for loss and fourth down defense, and it starts with the front seven. Led by Bailey as well as fellow linebackers Jacob Rodrigues, Ben Roberts, and John Curry.

The best offenses that Texas Tech faced during Big 12 play were Utah and BYU, and Bailey compared the Ducks to both the Utes and the Cougars:

"Yeah, obviously they have a great offense like Utah and BYU. But I don't think they really have a weak area in terms of the O-line or skill players. I'm looking forward to the challenge," Bailey said.

Joey McGuire's Keys to Beating Oregon

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire looks on during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire also spoke to the media on Tuesday, and he revealed some of the Red Raiders' keys to the game. The Red Raiders defense will have to lead the way, according to McGuire.

"Yeah, we've got to do a great job of stopping the run. These guys run at such a high level, so we've got to do a good job of stopping the run. Whoever wins the turnover battle, you've got two explosive offenses, so who can give their offense an extra couple possessions," McGuire said.

"And I think we've got to make plays on special teams. That's where we've been from really all of our victories this year, but especially Arizona State, after that loss, we've done a great job of stopping the run, creating turnovers. I think Indiana and Texas Tech are the No. 1 team in the country in turnover margin," he continued.