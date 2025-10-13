Tez Johnson’s Funny Baker Mayfield Moment Proves He’s Emerging As NFL Favorite
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie receiver Tez Johnson is going viral for an incredible backflip after his first NFL touchdown. However, a funny moment occurred after Johnson's touchdown when fans started chanting "MVP" for quarterback Baker Mayfield - Johnson admitted he thought the chants were for him.
The NFL Draft 7th round pick from the Oregon Ducks has stole the show with his acrobatics and his personality - Johnson is already becoming an NFL favorite.
The injured Buccaneers beat the San Francisco 49ers in a gritty 30-19 victory andJohnson may be the biggest winner of the day.
NFL ROOKIE TEZ JOHNSON'S VIRAL BACKFLIP
Johnson's acrobatics were on full display with a backflip after his first NFL touchdown - an electric 45-yard touchdown grab from quarterback Baker Mayfield to give Tampa Bay a 27-19 lead.
Oregon Ducks fans are not surprised to see Johnson turning heads in the NFL for his energetic personality. Tez-mania has officially spread from Eugene, Oregon, to Tampa Bay, Florida.
With his charismatic personality and obvious passion for the game, Johnson has already impressed Tampa Bay. Assistant GM Rob McCartney recalled how he “lit up the room” during his Combine interview. The team is eager to tap his speed and versatility as a receiver and special teams contributor.
Johnson Admits He Thought Baker Mayfield's MVP Chants Were For Him
Tampa Bay was without its top wide receivers in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan on Sunday. Then, fellow rookie Emeka Egbuka left the game with an injured his hamstring - With injuries mounting, Johnson emerged.
After Mayfield and Johnson connected for the 45-yard touchdown, "MVP" chants rang through the stadium for Mayfield. After the game in the locker room, Johnson admitted he thought the chants were for him, detailing a funny exchange with fellow receiver Sterling Shepard.
Johnson: “When I scored and I heard MVP chants, I'm thinking they talking about me”
“I ask Sterling Shepard… l'm like 'Shep, they was chanting MVP?'
Shepard: “Yeah…”
Johnson: responded to Shepard: “I didn't do nothing this year.”
Shepard “They talkin about Baker, Tez!”
Johnson: “I was like, 'welp, that explains it’”
Mayfield is firmly in the NFL MVP conversation. He finished the game 17-for-23 for 256 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon. The Bucs are 5-1 and rolling.
JOHNSON'S NFL DREAM
This season, Johnson has caught six passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.
With explosive plays in practice and in games, Johnson is silencing doubters who questioned his smaller size at 5-foot-10, 154 pounds.
Johnson was Oregon's leading receiver for the past two seasons and holds the program record for most receptions in a single season (86). Johnson excels at creating after the catch. In 2024, he gained 604 yards after the catch, which ranked third most among qualifying receivers.
Johnson revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus that his NFL goal was to be the first Duck receiver drafted in the first round in decades.
Leading up to the draft, Johnson had been strongly linked to the Denver Broncos, largely due to relationship with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson was adopted by former Oregon quarterback Nix's family when he was 15 years old.
“It would be great. I told Bo if Sean Payton drafts me, we’re making a movie. We’re definitely gonna make a movie. Me and you the starring characters. We definitely gonna make a movie. And just being under Sean Payton is gonna be great,” Johnson told Amaranthus before the 2024 season.
Instead of reuniting with Nix, Johnson has been reunited with another former Oregon Ducks star in running back Bucky Irving.
Oregon fans can tune into Tampa Bay's next game - a prime time showdown on Monday Night Football vs. the Detroit Lions.