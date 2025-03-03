Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Proposes to Girlfriend
It's been a memorable past couple of days for former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson as he continues to take the first steps in his post-college career.
After participating at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana over the weekend, Johnson had another life-changing moment. He announced on Instagram that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Laila Thompson-Wainer.
Considering how happy the young couple looks in the pictures Johnson posted, it's safe to say that she likely said yes with little hesitation.
Take a look:
Johnson joins now-former Oregon teammate Dillon Gabriel as another Duck that's gotten engaged. Gabriel proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Zo Caswell, in September.
"I would say different, but similar in many ways," Gabriel told On3's JD PicKell about his proposal."I think the butterflies are real. That big-game atmosphere I'd say for both. It was a lot of fun in both of them as well, but so different and just a crazy feeling. To be honest, when you do make that decision in your life and get to ask the perfect person in your life to marry you, it's like the best thing ever, but the most butterflying feeling ever, too."
As for Johnson, there's been some notable discussion surrounding his NFL future in recent days due to his measurements and 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. At 154 pounds, he weighed in as the lightest wide receiver at the combine before running a 4.55 in the 40. Hi time was a bit surprising and even concerning for some considering the speed that Johnson showed off during the past two seasons at Oregon.
A few drills without pads on can only do so much in determing how impactful a player can be, and Johnson has already proven that his elite talent translates on game day.
Johnson caught 169 passes for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns during his two seasons at Oregon. He was also the team's primary punt returner, totaling 35 returns for 345 yards and one touchdown.
Prior to Oregon, Johnson started his college career at Troy where he posted 141 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns along with eight carries for 51 yards and another score during three seasons.
During a recent interview with Jason Allwine of PlayerProfiler, Johnson talked about his size while also touching on his relationship with Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, who is on the smaller side as well.
"Size doesn't mean anything. If you can go out there and play, you can play. So, I always took that from Davante Adams and Tank Dell, which I'm really close with, so I most definitely want to go out here and show them why I'm one of the best in the country," Johnson said.
Johnson will await to hear his name called when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24, in Green Bay.