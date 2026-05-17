Three NFL Week One Games Oregon Ducks Fans Should Watch

The 2026 NFL schedule has been released. Here are three week one games that Oregon Ducks fans should mark on their calendars.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) celebrate after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will make his return to the field under the lights on Monday Night Football against the division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The last time the former Oregon Ducks quarterback played on an NFL field, he walked off victorious with an overtime playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Unfortunately for Nix and the Broncos, he would not be able to play in their next game because of a broken ankle suffered late in this game. Nix watched the AFC Championship game from the sidelines, a game where the Broncos offense was only able to muster up seven points and lost 10-7 to end their season.

Nix should be healthy by week one. His opponent, the Chiefs, had gone to the Super Bowl the three prior seasons before a disastrous 6-11 2025 season. It’s still unclear if Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be ready for this game as he is still recovery from a torn ACL suffered last December.

Nix played for the Ducks in 2022 and 2023 before being drafted by the Broncos No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In addition to Nix, there are also another handful of former Ducks that will be playing: Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin, Chiefs defensive back Jadon Canady, and Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.

Kickoff is Monday, Sept 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN/ABC.

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) walks off the field after 44-30 win over Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough played at Oregon from 2018-2020 before transferring to multiple schools and eventually getting selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shough started for the Saints in the back half of his rookie season and had some really good moments. One of his targets, tight end Juwan Johnson, is another former Duck.

On the other side, the Lions star offensive lineman is Penei Sewell. Sewell is an NFL All-Pro and played for Oregon from 2018-2020 before being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Kickoff is Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. PT on Fox.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

No team in the NFL has more former Ducks than the Chargers. Headlining this group is Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who is entering his seventh year in the NFL after playing for Oregon from 2016-2020. He was selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 draft by the Chargers.

The Chargers also added a pair of former Ducks offensive linemen this offseason in rookie guard Alex Harkey and tackle Isaiah World.

On the other side of the ball, the Chargers have linebacker Troy Dye and defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell. Both of them also played their college ball in Eugene.

The Cardinals on the other hand have one former Duck in linebacker Jordan Burch.

Kickoff is Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS.

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