Top-25 College Football Rankings Shake Up: Texas Longhorns Rise, Oregon Ducks Top-5
EUGENE – In recent years, the Oregon Ducks have developed into one of the best programs in all of college football. With elite talent on the field, a unique culture, and aggressive recruiting, Oregon has climbed into the national spotlight and stayed there.
Since Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s arrival, he has transformed the Ducks into legitimate national championship contenders. For eight straight weeks in 2024, Oregon held the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll. The Ducks also achieved an undefeated regular season in their Big Ten debut and made a trip to the College Football Playoff.
That dominance hasn’t gone unnoticed. This week, ESPN released its updated college football rankings. These rankings are unique as they are not necessarily based on last year’s results, but on where programs are trending over the next two seasons.
ESPN’s rankings factor in quarterback stability, coaching consistency, line play, and recruiting. The list is a projection of sustained success, and Oregon landed at No. 4
What ESPN's Adam Rittenberg wrote about Oregon:
“As ESPN breaks down these future rankings, a big factor is the possibility of a multi-year starter at quarterback. Dante Moore might have two years in him after spending a year as a backup following his UCLA transfer," said Rittenberg.
"Dan Lanning’s group lost talent on both lines so he’ll have to rebuild those areas, but that’s been his speciality. The Ducks consistently compete for and land elite recruits and transfers, so expect them to hover in the top five of whatever rankings list you’re looking at. They’ll be contending for titles," said Rittenberg.
To round out ESPN's top-5, the Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 1, followed by the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 5 Notre Dame.
As Rittenbger mentioned, with all the key players that left Oregon for the NFL, such as Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, and more, one would expect the Ducks to be in rebuilding mode this season. However, that is not entirely true.
To round out the Top-5, the Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 1, followed by the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs, No. 5 Notre Dame.
While Oregon did lose several key contributors to the NFL such as quarterback Dillon Gabriel and receiver Tez Johnson, it’s important to remember just how much depth the Ducks had last season.
Many of the players stepping into larger roles in 2025 already proved they can compete and excel when given the opportunity. Fans may not have seen much of them on the field last year, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t ready, they just had to wait their turn.
Take wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan and Jurrion Dickey, for example. These two young playmakers have shown flashes of their potential and could make a big difference in the coming season.
During the Big Ten Championship, sophomore defensive back Kingston Lopa gave fans a glimpse of just how impactful he can be. These are just a few returners who are anticipated to take on an increased role in 2025. Oregon also has a handful of very impressive freshmen who could also see playing time in the coming season.
These players aren’t just fill-ins, they’re talented athletes with the ability to help lead Oregon back to the heights it reached last season, if not beyond.
Of course, much of the anticipation surrounding Oregon’s 2025 campaign centers around quarterback Dante Moore. After transferring from UCLA and spending a season developing behind the scenes, Moore enters this year with high expectations. With his eligibility extending through 2026, he could be the steady presence that drives Oregon’s offense into a new era.
With a strong foundation, emerging talent, and a returning quarterback with multiple years of eligibility, Oregon is in position to remain competitive. While there may be some adjustments, the Ducks have the tools to build on last season’s success.