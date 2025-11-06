Top Quarterback Recruit Jayden Wade Makes Commitment Announcement
Four-star quarterback Jayden Wade, the No. 1-ranked overall player in the 2028 recruiting class according to 247 Sports, will announce his college decision on Nov. 16.
His finalists include seven schools from the Big Ten Conference and the SEC: the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies.
The athletic signal-caller has been playing varsity football for national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, since the eighth grade. At 6-3 and 190 pounds, Wade has thrown for 24 touchdowns, four interceptions, and 1,772 passing yards on a 63.8 completion percentage in 23 games played. He has rushed for five touchdowns and 501 rushing yards on 58 carries as well.
IMG Academy head coach and former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line coach Greg Studrawa has compared him to Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, a player that he was around quite a lot in Columbus from 2020-21.
Rivals’ Chad Simmons spoke with Wade about what he's looking for in his next football destination.
"The main thing in my recruiting is development. I want the culture and relationships too, but it’s mainly about making me better and getting me ready for the NFL."- Jayden Wade via Rivals
The California native is well ahead of the curve for his age (turns 19 years old in the fall of his senior season) and is speeding up the recruitment process. He hasn't taken any official visits yet, but did unofficially attend Oregon's spring game and Oregon's summer camp in Eugene.
Rivals predicts that Wade will pick coach Kirby Smart and Georgia. Even if he does decide on Athens as his next home, there is still a lot of time to convince him of a flip down the road.
MORE: Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up On Jahlil Florence's Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: NFL Insider Drops Honest Take on Marcus Mariota After Jayden Daniels’ Gruesome Injury
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Face Blue Blood Team In College Football Playoff Prediction
2028 Quarterbacks Offered by Oregon
The Ducks currently don't have any commits in the Class of 2028. Besides Wade, Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have offered scholarships to eight other quarterbacks from across the country in that respective class.
Four-star Neimann Lawrence - Northwestern in Miami, Florida
Four-star Donald Tabron II - Case Technical in Detroit, Michigan
Three-star AJ Tuivaiave - Graham-Kapowsin in Graham, Washington
Three-star Ayden Edwards - Tustin in Tustin, California
Three-star Ace Amina - Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada
Three-star Jamar Howard - Clovis West in Fresno, California
Three-star Graham Simpson - Westview in Martin, Tennessee
Unranked Grayson Clary - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Rabun Gap, Georgia
In the 2027 recruiting class,11 quarterbacks have been offered by the Ducks, but none have committed. As for the 2026 recruiting class, four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver from Vista Murrieta in Murrieta, California, is committed to the Pacific Northwest program after he flipped from the Boise State Broncos.