Ducks Digest

Top Quarterback Recruit Jayden Wade Makes Commitment Announcement

From the No. 1-ranked IMG Academy, four-star recruit Jayden Wade is the nation's No. 1 quarterback in the 2028 recruiting class. He has led the national powerhouse in Bradenton, Florida, to an undefeated 9-0 overall record as a sophomore.

Arden Cravalho

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

Four-star quarterback Jayden Wade, the No. 1-ranked overall player in the 2028 recruiting class according to 247 Sports, will announce his college decision on Nov. 16.

His finalists include seven schools from the Big Ten Conference and the SEC: the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Florida Gators, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies.

IMG Academy Jayden Wade (#7). IMG Academy held a media day practice on Friday, Aug. 1st, 2025 in Bradenton.
IMG Academy Jayden Wade (#7). IMG Academy held a media day practice on Friday, Aug. 1st, 2025 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The athletic signal-caller has been playing varsity football for national powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, since the eighth grade. At 6-3 and 190 pounds, Wade has thrown for 24 touchdowns, four interceptions, and 1,772 passing yards on a 63.8 completion percentage in 23 games played. He has rushed for five touchdowns and 501 rushing yards on 58 carries as well.

IMG Academy head coach and former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive line coach Greg Studrawa has compared him to Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, a player that he was around quite a lot in Columbus from 2020-21.

Rivals’ Chad Simmons spoke with Wade about what he's looking for in his next football destination.

"The main thing in my recruiting is development. I want the culture and relationships too, but it’s mainly about making me better and getting me ready for the NFL."

Jayden Wade via Rivals

The California native is well ahead of the curve for his age (turns 19 years old in the fall of his senior season) and is speeding up the recruitment process. He hasn't taken any official visits yet, but did unofficially attend Oregon's spring game and Oregon's summer camp in Eugene.

Rivals predicts that Wade will pick coach Kirby Smart and Georgia. Even if he does decide on Athens as his next home, there is still a lot of time to convince him of a flip down the road.

IMG Academy's Jayden Wade (7) looks to pass during the first quarter
IMG Academy's Jayden Wade (7) looks to pass during the first quarter of a high school football matchup at Mandarin High School, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The IMG Academy Ascenders defeated the Mandarin Mustangs 57-7. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Get the latest Ducks updates, storylines, and exclusive insights before anyone else by SIGNING UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Opens Up On Jahlil Florence's Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: NFL Insider Drops Honest Take on Marcus Mariota After Jayden Daniels’ Gruesome Injury

MORE: Oregon Ducks To Face Blue Blood Team In College Football Playoff Prediction

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2028 Quarterbacks Offered by Oregon

The Ducks currently don't have any commits in the Class of 2028. Besides Wade, Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein have offered scholarships to eight other quarterbacks from across the country in that respective class.

Four-star Neimann Lawrence - Northwestern in Miami, Florida
Four-star Donald Tabron II - Case Technical in Detroit, Michigan
Three-star AJ Tuivaiave - Graham-Kapowsin in Graham, Washington
Three-star Ayden Edwards - Tustin in Tustin, California
Three-star Ace Amina - Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada
Three-star Jamar Howard - Clovis West in Fresno, California
Three-star Graham Simpson - Westview in Martin, Tennessee
Unranked Grayson Clary - Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Rabun Gap, Georgia

In the 2027 recruiting class,11 quarterbacks have been offered by the Ducks, but none have committed. As for the 2026 recruiting class, four-star quarterback Bryson Beaver from Vista Murrieta in Murrieta, California, is committed to the Pacific Northwest program after he flipped from the Boise State Broncos.

feed

Published
Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

Home/Football