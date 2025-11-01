Ducks Digest

The Top 10 Oregon Ducks With the Highest NIL Valuations

Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore leads the way for the program with the highest Name, Image, and Likeness or NIL valuation. The Heisman Trophy contender ranks No. 40 amongst all collegiate athletes across all the different sports.

Arden Cravalho

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to officials during warm-ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) talks to officials during warm-ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
To clarify, a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) valuation is not exactly what a student-athlete is being paid. It's an estimated value of how much a specific college sports player's NIL is worth at a given point in time. This is an important number for both the athlete and the businesses they work with.

Here are the top 10 Oregon Ducks with the highest NIL valuation, according to On3:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

No. 1- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore ($1.5 million)
No. 2 - Redshirt senior offensive lineman Isaiah World ($1.2 million)
No. 3 - Redshirt senior inside offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon ($914,000)
No. 4 - Junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman ($813,000)
No. 5 - Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq ($748,000)
No. 6 - Junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei ($692,000)
No. 7 - Redshirt junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander ($572,000)
No. 8 - Freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. ($545,000)
No. 9 - Senior wide receiver Evan Stewart ($542,000)
No. 10 - Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore ($497,000)

Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) hugs Montana State Bobcats defensive tackle Josaiah Asuega (94)
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) hugs Montana State Bobcats defensive tackle Josaiah Asuega (94) after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Per On3, Moore ranks No. 40, and World is placed at No. 80 among all college athletes. Through the first eight games of the 2025 season, Moore has thrown for 1,772 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 71.4 completion percentage. With World helping protect him on the offensive line, Moore has been sacked nine times thus far.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown pass
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. Ohio State won 34-16.

Big Ten's Highest NIL Valuations

The Big Ten Conference has some of the nation's best all-around talent from the top to the bottom of the standings. Amongst those in the conference, here are all the players with a higher NIL valuation than Moore:

Michigan Wolverines freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood ($3 million)
Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza ($2.6 million)
Nebraska Cornhuskers sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola ($1.8 million)
Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ($4.2 million)
Ohio State Buckeyes junior safety Caleb Downs ($2.4 million)
Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin ($2.2 million)
USC Trojans redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava ($2.4 million)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium.
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore's NIL Partnerships

The star quarterback in Eugene has partnered with the likes of Nike (particularly with the Grateful Dead collection), Beats by Dre in the 'Beats Elite Class of '25', CVS Pharmacy, and Leaf Trading Cards.

His most recent partnership came at eBay Live, an event that allowed college football fans to have the chance to bid on exclusive collectibles, including 2023 Bowman U Football, 2025 Panini Score, 2025 Luminance, jerseys, and helmets. All of these items were signed by Moore himself.

“I’m excited to connect with fans across the country in a whole new way with eBay Live. A big part of what makes college football so meaningful is the community, and it’s the same with sports collectibles.”

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore

He works exclusively with the Postgame NIL Sports Marketing Agency to help facilitate these types of deals.

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.

