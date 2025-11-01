The Top 10 Oregon Ducks With the Highest NIL Valuations
To clarify, a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) valuation is not exactly what a student-athlete is being paid. It's an estimated value of how much a specific college sports player's NIL is worth at a given point in time. This is an important number for both the athlete and the businesses they work with.
Here are the top 10 Oregon Ducks with the highest NIL valuation, according to On3:
No. 1- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore ($1.5 million)
No. 2 - Redshirt senior offensive lineman Isaiah World ($1.2 million)
No. 3 - Redshirt senior inside offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon ($914,000)
No. 4 - Junior defensive back Dillon Thieneman ($813,000)
No. 5 - Junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq ($748,000)
No. 6 - Junior outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei ($692,000)
No. 7 - Redshirt junior defensive lineman Bear Alexander ($572,000)
No. 8 - Freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. ($545,000)
No. 9 - Senior wide receiver Evan Stewart ($542,000)
No. 10 - Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore ($497,000)
Per On3, Moore ranks No. 40, and World is placed at No. 80 among all college athletes. Through the first eight games of the 2025 season, Moore has thrown for 1,772 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions on a 71.4 completion percentage. With World helping protect him on the offensive line, Moore has been sacked nine times thus far.
Big Ten's Highest NIL Valuations
The Big Ten Conference has some of the nation's best all-around talent from the top to the bottom of the standings. Amongst those in the conference, here are all the players with a higher NIL valuation than Moore:
Michigan Wolverines freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood ($3 million)
Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza ($2.6 million)
Nebraska Cornhuskers sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola ($1.8 million)
Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith ($4.2 million)
Ohio State Buckeyes junior safety Caleb Downs ($2.4 million)
Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin ($2.2 million)
USC Trojans redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava ($2.4 million)
Moore's NIL Partnerships
The star quarterback in Eugene has partnered with the likes of Nike (particularly with the Grateful Dead collection), Beats by Dre in the 'Beats Elite Class of '25', CVS Pharmacy, and Leaf Trading Cards.
His most recent partnership came at eBay Live, an event that allowed college football fans to have the chance to bid on exclusive collectibles, including 2023 Bowman U Football, 2025 Panini Score, 2025 Luminance, jerseys, and helmets. All of these items were signed by Moore himself.
“I’m excited to connect with fans across the country in a whole new way with eBay Live. A big part of what makes college football so meaningful is the community, and it’s the same with sports collectibles.”- Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore
He works exclusively with the Postgame NIL Sports Marketing Agency to help facilitate these types of deals.