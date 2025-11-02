Ducks Digest

Updated EA Sports College Football Rankings for Oregon Ducks

Just like in the updated AP Top 25 Poll, the Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 6 in the EA College Football 26 video game. Redshirt sophomore Dante Moore is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback in the video game.

Arden Cravalho

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm-ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm-ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
With a new roster update on EA College Football 26, the Oregon Ducks have moved to the No. 6-ranked team in the video game. Oregon has an 88 overall rating.

Ducks' coach Dan Lanning's offense is ranked No. 6 (92 overall rating), while the defense is ranked No. 8 (92 overall rating).

Among all college football programs, Oregon has the No. 9-highest total offense at 483.9 yards per game and the No. 4-lowest total defense at 239.4 yards per game.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.
Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Here are the top-10 teams from across the country in EA Sports College Football 26:

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes (89 overall)
No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (89 overall)
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies (89 overall)
No. 4 - Miami Hurricanes (89 overall)
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers (88 overall)
No. 6 - Oregon Ducks (88 overall)
No. 7 - Georgia Bulldogs (88 overall)
No. 8 - Texas Tech Red Raiders (88 overall)
No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish (88 overall)
No. 10 - Texas Longhorns (88 overall)

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

EA Sports College Football 26 Quarterback Ratings

Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback (91 overall rating) in the video game. Here are the top-10 quarterbacks to play with:

No. 1 - Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza (94 overall)
No. 2 - Vanderbilt Commodores graduate student quarterback Diego Pavia (92 overall)
No. 3 - Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck (92 overall)
No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simspon (91 overall)
No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin (91 overall)
No. 6 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets redshirt senior quarterback Haynes King (91 overall)
No. 7 - Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore (91 overall rating)
No. 8 - USC Trojans redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava (90 overall rating)
No. 9 - Duke Blue Devils redshirt sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah (90 overall rating)
No. 10 - Navy Midshipmen senior quarterback Blake Horvath (90 overall rating)

The Ducks didn't have any running backs or wide receivers listed in the top-10 rankings. Still, Oregon's overall team rating is boosted by dynamic playmakers like the true freshman duo of running back Jordon Davison and wide receiver Dakorien Moore. The two athletes have combined for 13 touchdowns.

Oregon junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also the No. 1-ranked player for his position in the video game. He has five touchdowns and 311 receiving yards on 22 receptions.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Betting Odds, Heisman Trophy Odds

After a week off, Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) travels to Kinnick Stadium to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, Nov. 8. Fox's Big Noon Kick Off will be in Iowa City starting at 7 a.m. PT.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 5.5 points over Iowa. The moneyline for the Ducks is -220 and +180 for the Hawkeyes. The over/under is set at 43.5.

Oregon quarterback Moore's Heisman Trophy odds currently stand at the No. 10-best at +5500. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is the favorite to win the desired award at +170, followed by Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at +220.

