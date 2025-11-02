Updated EA Sports College Football Rankings for Oregon Ducks
With a new roster update on EA College Football 26, the Oregon Ducks have moved to the No. 6-ranked team in the video game. Oregon has an 88 overall rating.
Ducks' coach Dan Lanning's offense is ranked No. 6 (92 overall rating), while the defense is ranked No. 8 (92 overall rating).
Among all college football programs, Oregon has the No. 9-highest total offense at 483.9 yards per game and the No. 4-lowest total defense at 239.4 yards per game.
Here are the top-10 teams from across the country in EA Sports College Football 26:
No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes (89 overall)
No. 2 - Alabama Crimson Tide (89 overall)
No. 3 - Texas A&M Aggies (89 overall)
No. 4 - Miami Hurricanes (89 overall)
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers (88 overall)
No. 6 - Oregon Ducks (88 overall)
No. 7 - Georgia Bulldogs (88 overall)
No. 8 - Texas Tech Red Raiders (88 overall)
No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish (88 overall)
No. 10 - Texas Longhorns (88 overall)
EA Sports College Football 26 Quarterback Ratings
Oregon redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore is ranked as the No. 7 quarterback (91 overall rating) in the video game. Here are the top-10 quarterbacks to play with:
No. 1 - Indiana Hoosiers redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza (94 overall)
No. 2 - Vanderbilt Commodores graduate student quarterback Diego Pavia (92 overall)
No. 3 - Miami Hurricanes sixth-year redshirt senior quarterback Carson Beck (92 overall)
No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide redshirt junior quarterback Ty Simspon (91 overall)
No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin (91 overall)
No. 6 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets redshirt senior quarterback Haynes King (91 overall)
No. 7 - Oregon Ducks redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore (91 overall rating)
No. 8 - USC Trojans redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava (90 overall rating)
No. 9 - Duke Blue Devils redshirt sophomore quarterback Darian Mensah (90 overall rating)
No. 10 - Navy Midshipmen senior quarterback Blake Horvath (90 overall rating)
The Ducks didn't have any running backs or wide receivers listed in the top-10 rankings. Still, Oregon's overall team rating is boosted by dynamic playmakers like the true freshman duo of running back Jordon Davison and wide receiver Dakorien Moore. The two athletes have combined for 13 touchdowns.
Oregon junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also the No. 1-ranked player for his position in the video game. He has five touchdowns and 311 receiving yards on 22 receptions.
Oregon Ducks vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Betting Odds, Heisman Trophy Odds
After a week off, Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) travels to Kinnick Stadium to face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, Nov. 8. Fox's Big Noon Kick Off will be in Iowa City starting at 7 a.m. PT.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 5.5 points over Iowa. The moneyline for the Ducks is -220 and +180 for the Hawkeyes. The over/under is set at 43.5.
Oregon quarterback Moore's Heisman Trophy odds currently stand at the No. 10-best at +5500. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is the favorite to win the desired award at +170, followed by Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at +220.
