The Truth About Dante Moore And Evan Stewart's Potential At Oregon

EUGENE – Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart missed the 2025 season with an injury after a standout year in 2024. The program anticipates Stewart’s return to the field next season, where he’ll finally have the opportunity to play with Ducks quarterback Dante Moore.

A torn patellar injury sidelined Stewart in Moore’s first season as Oregon’s starter, but both players decided to return to Eugene for another season rather than enter the 2026 NFL Draft. With Moore and Stewart set to star in Eugene in 2026, Oregon can unlock a version of its offense that was planned but never fully realized. Stewart gives the offense another weapon, the duo can mutually elevate each other before they turn to the NFL.

Quarterback Dante Moore’s Long-Awaited Playmaker

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon fans are familiar with Stewart’s talent after he showed out as a transfer in 2024. He recorded 613 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions that season.

Stewart’s a player who has proven to step up against challenging opponents. He led the team with 149 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven receptions vs. No. 2 Ohio State at Autzen Stadium back in 2024.

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In December, Moore gave his insight into what it's like to get Stewart back on the field, even just for warm ups, highlighting the off-field improvements he's noticed.

"I just love how the fans were cheering on Evan (Stewart) when he caught his first warmup pass that he caught in a long time. I was glad to see him back as well," Moore said. "I think the best thing with them and I'll always give them the credit is when they're not on the field playing or these past couple weeks haven't been participating as much, I think they've grown so much better being vocal in the film room and in the weight room."

The Ducks won’t have an easy schedule by any means in 2026. They’ll play the Buckeyes once again – but this time on the road – and travel to play the USC Trojans and host the Michigan Wolverines. Stewart’s presence back in the lineup will be key to Oregon’s success with leading wide receiver from 2025, Malik Benson, entering the NFL Draft.

Moore developed a strong connection with Benson this past season. Benson became Moore’s go-to target in high-pressure moments, such as during the final two-minute drive in a comeback victory at Iowa.

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart can potentially take over the clutch role for Oregon next season with Benson gone. Moore was projected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft, but announced on SportsCenter that he would return to Oregon. Moore’s decision seemingly created a domino effect that impacted Stewart.

"Me and Dante were going to be something,” Stewart told 247Sports’ Erik Skopil during the College Football Playoff while he was still weighing decisions about his future. “I still want to play with him. If he comes back, it's going to be lit, I know that."

Moore finished 2025 with 30 touchdowns and 3,565 passing yards on 71.8 percent completion. Those totals could increase next season with an additional offseason of development and additional depth at wide receiver.

How 2026 Can Benefit Returners

Stewart’s NFL Draft stock took a major hit due to not having any tape in 2025. He did have the option to declare for the draft after 2024, however, and was a coveted wide receiver at the time.

A season with Moore as his quarterback could improve Stewart’s draft stock from what it was back at the end of 2024. There’s not much room for Moore to improve his draft stock from what it was as a projected No. 2 pick, but he could still separate himself as the top overall prospect in what may be a loaded draft.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrates during the game against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ducks fans don’t need to look too far back to understand what an extra year of college can do for a player’s draft stock and development. Recent examples are former quarterback Bo Nix and wide receivers Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson, who all benefited from an extra year.

Not only does 2026 provide Stewart and Moore with the opportunity to win a National Championship, but they can set themselves up for more success in the long run with an extra year of developing under Oregon coach Dan Lanning.