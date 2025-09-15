Unexpected Oregon Duck Earns Big Ten Defensive Player Of Week
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have made headlines early this season for their explosive offense, especially after dropping 69 points in a blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
From quarterback Dante Moore, to tight end Kenyon Sadiq or freshman star receiver Dakorien Moore, there's no shortage of highlight-worthy stars on the roster in a season where the Ducks have national championship-or-bust expectations.
But instead, one under-the-radar name is receiving official recognition from the Big Ten after Oregon's 34-14 win over the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday.
Jerry Mixon Wins Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
MORE: Dan Lanning Dives Deeper Into Mike Gundy's NIL Comments: 'His Numbers Were Off'
MORE: Oregon Ducks in Danger of Losing Five-Star Recruit to LSU Tigers?
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Generating NFL Draft, Heisman Trophy Buzz
The Big Ten announced Monday that Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon has been named the conference's Defensive Player of the Week after an impressive outing on the road against Northwestern. He had an interception against the Wildcats a week after having a 26-yard pick-six in the win against Oklahoma State.
Though Oregon's offense got out to a slow start in the first quarter against Northwestern, the Ducks started clicking shortly after and eventually took a 17-0 lead into halftime.
Mixon then helped put on the finishing touches in the third quarter with an interception of Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone, returning the pick 36 yards into Wildcats territory with about five minutes to play in the quarter.
This set Oregon up for another easy touchdown drive, as true freshman running back Jordan Davison powered in for a two-yard touchdown just five plays later to extend the lead to 31-0.
Mixon nearly had another pick-six before being tripped up but there's no doubt he left another impression, touchdown or not.
Mixon now has 10 total tackles (four solo) and two interceptions this season after having only eight total tackles and no picks during his first two years in Eugene combined.
Jerry Mixon in Elite Company With Late Khyree Jackson
In the process, Mixon joined some elite Oregon company.
With the interception, he became the first Oregon player since the late Khyree Jackson in 2023 to record a pick in back-to-back contests after his pick-six against Oklahoma State.
Per the Big Ten, Mixon is now tied sixth nationally and first in the conference with two interceptions, while his 62 interception return yards are good for 12th-best in the country headed into the fourth week of the season.
Jerry Mixon Praised by Coaching Staff
Mixon has received high praise from the coaching staff since the offseason. It's clear he will need to play an important role on this defense if the Ducks want to win another Big Ten Championship and contend for a national title.
“Jerry’s developed himself, and he’s been very patient, but there’s no substitute for the experience that he’s had the last couple years being behind the guys that he’s been behind and a lot of practice reps,” Oregon linebackers coach Brian Michalowski said during fall camp. “He might be consistently every camp the highest rep count linebacker when it comes to reps out there.”
Mixon will look to build off of his performance against Northwestern when the Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers in another rivalry matchup between the two programs on Saturday in Eugene.
Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. PT from Autzen Stadium.