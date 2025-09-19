Unexpected Oregon Player Earns 'Top NFL Rookie' Already
The Oregon to NFL pipeline seems to grow stronger every season. In 2024, former Ducks Bo Nix and Bucky Irving were among the top rookie performers in the league. Entering the third week of the season, plenty of Pro Ducks are off to terrific starts, but the analytics say one rookie is separating himself.
Arizona Cardinals EDGE Jordan Burch was listed among the top 15 rookies through week 2 by Pro Football Focus. A program record of 10 Oregon players was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Burch in the third round.
Burch’s Hot Start
The Cardinals’ EDGE is tied for third most pressures among rookies through the first couple weeks with four. He’s among the top five rookie edge rushers in win rate (15.2 percent) and pressure rate (12.1 percent) and holds a 73.9 PFF tackling grade entering week 3.
Burch played 71 snaps in his first two games, recording a pair of solo tackles and an assist. He also has four hurries and two stops. Burch is 14th in overall PFF grade by any rookie in the league with a 69.5 overall rating. He also has a 64.1 pass rush grade and a 66.5 run defense grade.
The 23-year-old caught fans’ eyes with his play in the preseason, especially when it came to his second effort. Burch’s early success at the pro level doesn’t come as a surprise to Ducks’ fans.
In his two seasons at Oregon, Burch was a standout player on coach Dan Lanning’s defense. He earned All-Big Ten team honors in his senior season, where he tallied a career-high of 8.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss.
Top Rookies per PFF
1. Jackson Hawes (Buffalo Bills): 92.7
2. Jihaad Campbell (Philadelphia Eagles): 83.7
3. Tyler Warren (Indianapolis Colts): 82.4
4. Armand Membou (New York Jets): 81.7
5. Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns): 82.2
6. Jacob Parrish (Tampa Bay Buccaneers): 80.7
7. Xavier Watts (Atlanta Falcons): 78.8
8. Tetairoa McMillan (Carolina Panthers): 75.8
9. Will Johnson (Arizona Cardinals): 75.0
10. Wil Campbell (New England Patriots): 74.4
11. Dylan Sampson (Cleveland Browns): 72.4
12. Jonas Sanker (New Orleans Saints): 70.1
13. Shemar Stewart (Cincinnati Bengals): 69.6
14. Jordan Burch (Arizona Cardinals): 69.5
15. Josh Simmons (Kansas City Chiefs): 67.3
Prominent Oregon Rookies In The NFL
While Burch is the only Oregon player in the top 15 of the latest PFF rookie ratings, several other former Ducks have had notable starts to their careers.
Oregon’s 2024 starting quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, didn’t win the initial Cleveland Browns starting quarterback battle but he saw his first official NFL snaps in week 2. Gabriel threw his first career touchdown in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, going three for three on his passes for 19 yards.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell also had a decent showing in week 2. The former Ducks notched two solo tackles, as well as a sack and a stuff. Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, meanwhile, recorded a pair of solo tackles for the Kansas City Chiefs in his week 2 appearance.
In addition to the 10 Ducks selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, undrafted cornerback Nikko Reed was the 11th rookie Duck to make an NFL opening day roster.