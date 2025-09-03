Updated National Championship Betting Odds: Oregon Ducks, Alabama Odds Move
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is officially in the books, and with it the odds for each team to win the national championship have already changed. The Oregon Ducks defeated Montana State 59-13 in their opening game, but oddsmakers have not given the Ducks the respect that some may have expected them to.
Prior to the 2025-26 college football season, the Oregon Ducks had +900 odds to win the national championship. One week through in the 2025 season, and FanDuel has given the Ducks worse odds despite the 59-13 thumping of Montana State.
The Ducks now have +1400 odds to win their first ever national championship, per FanDuel.
Oregon Ducks' Longer Odds To Win 2025 National Championship
The shift in odds for the Ducks is certainly puzzling as Oregon had a better start to their season than they did last year. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was proficient, going 18-23 for 213 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. By all accounts, this 2025 Ducks team has had a better start to their season than the 2024 variant of the Oregon Ducks.
The odds change could be dialed up to the general public not betting on Oregon to win the national championship, which could possibly encourage various sports books to give longer odds to the Ducks to increase betting action.
Ducks Win Total Dropped Before Season
The Ducks win total for the season dropped a week before the regular season began, with Oregon’s 10.5 win total dropping to 9.5, indicating that the general public was betting on the under for Oregon’s 10.5 total.
Other teams around the country saw their odds shift after their respective week one results. The Texas Longhorns odds shifted from +550 in the preseason to +700 following their loss to Ohio State in Columbus in week one. Clemson had a massive shift as well, going from +1100 preseason to +1600 after their loss to LSU in week one.
Alabama Odds Shift Drastically
Alabama had maybe the biggest odds shift out of any program. The Crimson Tide went from having +1000 odds to +1800 odds following their shocking loss to Florida State. The Penn State Nittany Lions odds have shifted in a big way. Penn State was listed at +800 preseason according to FanDuel, but have since shifted to +600 following their win over Nevada and the performance by Drew Aller.
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia’s odds have not shifted. Both programs were listed at +600 prior to the season, and they sit at +600 once more after both programs recorded wins in week one, with Ohio State having perhaps the best week one performance in their win over Texas.
