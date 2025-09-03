Ducks Digest

Updated National Championship Betting Odds: Oregon Ducks, Alabama Odds Move

After week 1 of the college football season, what are the updated betting odds for which team will win the national championship? The Oregon Ducks and Alabama Crimson Tide had some of the biggest changes to their odds despite having different results on Saturday.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025
Oregon coach Dan Lanning rallies his team during warmups before the Oregon Spring game at Autzen in Eugene April 26, 2025 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season is officially in the books, and with it the odds for each team to win the national championship have already changed. The Oregon Ducks defeated Montana State 59-13 in their opening game, but oddsmakers have not given the Ducks the respect that some may have expected them to.

Prior to the 2025-26 college football season, the Oregon Ducks had +900 odds to win the national championship. One week through in the 2025 season, and FanDuel has given the Ducks worse odds despite the 59-13 thumping of Montana State.

The Ducks now have +1400 odds to win their first ever national championship, per FanDuel.

Oregon Ducks' Longer Odds To Win 2025 National Championship

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning National Championship odds dante moore dakorien moore makhi Hughes Ohio State Ryan Day
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads his team during the entry walk as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The shift in odds for the Ducks is certainly puzzling as Oregon had a better start to their season than they did last year. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was proficient, going 18-23 for 213 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. By all accounts, this 2025 Ducks team has had a better start to their season than the 2024 variant of the Oregon Ducks. 

The odds change could be dialed up to the general public not betting on Oregon to win the national championship, which could possibly encourage various sports books to give longer odds to the Ducks to increase betting action.

Ducks Win Total Dropped Before Season

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Big Ten Ohio State Ryan Day Alabama Kalen Deboer Oklahoma State Fanduel Sportsbook
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

 The Ducks win total for the season dropped a week before the regular season began, with Oregon’s 10.5 win total dropping to 9.5, indicating that the general public was betting on the under for Oregon’s 10.5 total.

Other teams around the country saw their odds shift after their respective week one results. The Texas Longhorns odds shifted from +550 in the preseason to +700 following their loss to Ohio State in Columbus in week one. Clemson had a massive shift as well, going from +1100 preseason to +1600 after their loss to LSU in week one.

Alabama Odds Shift Drastically

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Ohio State Ryan Day Dante Moore Dakorien Moore Alabama Crimson Tide Kalen Deboer
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Alabama had maybe the biggest odds shift out of any program. The Crimson Tide went from having +1000 odds to +1800 odds following their shocking loss to Florida State. The Penn State Nittany Lions odds have shifted in a big way. Penn State was listed at +800 preseason according to FanDuel, but have since shifted to +600 following their win over Nevada and the performance by Drew Aller.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia’s odds have not shifted. Both programs were listed at +600 prior to the season, and they sit at +600 once more after both programs recorded wins in week one, with Ohio State having perhaps the best week one performance in their win over Texas. 

