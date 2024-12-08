Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson: MVP Of Big Ten Championship Game vs. Penn State
The No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks beat the No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions 45-37 in the Big Ten Championship Game in legendary Lucas Oil Stadium. The Ducks completed their mission of a Big Ten sweep, going undefeated in their first season in the conference.
In a game where there are surefire first-round draft picks, and some of the best talent in the country, a 5’10, 165-pound wide receiver from Pinson, Alabama, was the best player on the field. Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson was named Big Ten Championship Game MVP.
“It takes a lot of grit, but I know I had good faith behind me in my teammates and god. Without my teammates I’m nothing, and also without god I’m nothing. Words can’t even describe how I feel.” Tez Johnson said in the CBS post-game field interview.
Johnson dominated from start to finish and had a career-defining performance on the biggest stage of his storied career. The senior wide receiver hauled in 11 receptions for a Big Ten Championship Game record 181 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. Johnson, who missed some time this season with a nagging injury, has been an explosive player when on the field. However, when the lights were brightest, and his team needed him to step up the most, he set a career-high in yards.
Penn State’s defense came into the championship contest ranked fourth in the country in total defense, allowing 266 yards per game, eighth in the country in passing offense, allowing only 169 passing yards per game, and sixth in scoring defense, allowing 14 points per game. Johnson surpassed their average team total allowed by himself and halved their total points allowed per game. To say it was a dominant performance is an understatement.
It didn’t matter if it was man coverage or zone coverage, first down or third down, or even if Johnson got the target on that play, his impact was felt. The gravity of having a human joystick to make defenses account for with an extra body or with a blitz to speed up the decision-making process is incredibly valuable. Johnson’s ability is one of the calling cards for this Oregon team.
“It was very intense but we go through practices like that on every Tuesday. So to me, it was just like a normal Tuesday practice.” Johnson continued.
With the win, the Oregon Ducks became the first team in college football history to defeat Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State in the same season. Tez Johnson’s totals in those games? 29 receptions for 351 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Johnson had his career-best game tonight, but make no mistake, he’s been the guy all season.
When the College Football Playoff selection show begins in just under 12 hours, Oregon will be the No. 1 seed with a bye week. The Ducks are primed to make a run at a National Championship, and they’ll have one of the biggest matchup nightmares in the country to take into battle every step of the way.
MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Line Recruit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flipped to Oregon Ducks From BYU
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Penn State Injury Update: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Trey Wallace
MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Why Five-Star Receiver Dallas Wilson Committed to Oregon Ducks
MORE: Big Ten Championship Game Surprisingly Low Ticket Prices: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Black Uniform Combination for Big Ten Championship vs Penn State
MORE: 5-Star Trey McNutt Signs With Oregon Ducks: Early National Signing Day Tracker
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State In Big Ten Championship Game
MORE: ESPN Calls Oregon Ducks 'Least Interesting' Team After 12-0 Season?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Credits Dillon Gabriel For Signing Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Is An Elite Recruiter, NIL Isn't Why: Tez Johnson Exclusive
MORE: Big Ten Championship: Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Betting Odds, Prediction
MORE: Why 4-Star Offensive Tackle Recruit Josh Petty Chose Georgia Tech Over Oregon Ducks